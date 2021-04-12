Kay Maskell, who taught hundreds of Carnoustie children, dies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A chance meeting in an April downpour in 1963 changed the direction of life for Kay Maskell, who has died aged 75.

The student teacher was caught in the deluge near the Corner Hotel, Carnoustie, when a merchant sailor came to her rescue.

John Maskell recognised Kay through her parents and offered to drive her home. The pair did not meet again until four years later when John was out getting fish suppers.

They struck up a conversation, began dating and were married in Barry Church on September 20, 1967. The service was conducted by minister George Gillan.

Mrs Maskell then embarked on a 42-year teaching career in Carnoustie while her husband returned to sea, apart from a four-year spell at Timex, Dundee.

Kay Maskell died on Easter Monday after a long struggle with illness.

Throughout her long career, Mrs Maskell taught hundreds of Carnoustie children.

Her son Derek said many of these former pupils have been in touch to share anecdotes about his mother.

Trips to corner shop

“These included the many times she sent children to the corner shop at Fishy Lane to buy a can of Tab and get something for themselves with the change,” said Derek. “They loved being picked to go to the shop. You can’t imagine that happening nowadays.”

Mrs Maskell was born in Overtown, near Wishaw, on April 8, 1945, to James and Catherine Forsyth.

Her mother was from Carnoustie and she met her husband when he was stationed at Barry Buddon during the war.

After a short spell living at Overtown, the family moved to Carnoustie in October, 1945 to live with Catherine’s parents.

Mrs Maskell was educated at Kinloch Primary School in the town before moving on to Arbroath High School.

In 1963 she began her studies at Northern College, Dundee, and qualified as a primary school teacher in 1966.

Break from teaching

Her first teaching post was at Panbride school where she remained until her daughter Jennifer was born in the summer of 1968. She took a break from teaching and son Derek was born in 1970.

Mr Maskell did not see Jennifer until she was four months because he was at sea and then took a shore job at Timex, Dundee, for four years to be near his family.

Mrs Maskell returned to teaching, this time at Kinloch where she remained until her retiral in 2005. She did, however, continue to do supply teaching.

Bridge player

Outside teaching, Mrs Maskell was a keen bridge player at sessions at Colliston Hall and a weekly gathering at home

She also enjoyed playing bingo first at Carnoustie, then Broughty Ferry and Dundee.

