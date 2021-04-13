Crieff solicitor and accountant Cecil Findlay was not afraid to die

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Irene Findlay first set eyes on her future husband Cecil, who has died aged 79, on the first day of first year of secondary school.

He was a 12-year-old boy wearing a trench coat and cap, carrying a briefcase and with a rolled-up newspaper under his arm.

Cecil doffed his cap to Irene and her friend and said: “Good morning ladies.”

“That was Cec. He was larger then life. We had a great life together. He was a very kind man,” said Irene.

Cecil Findlay was a solicitor and accountant in Crieff. Guided by his strong Christian faith, he became involved in many organisations in the town and wider area including Hillcrest Housing Association and Ochil Tower School, Auchterarder.

Mr Findlay also had the distinction of becoming a solicitor without studying law at university.

Cecil Findlay (Cec) was born in Dechmont, West Lothian. His parents, William Findlay and Ada Dawson were both nurses at Bangour hospital.

Four years after their first encounter at secondary school, Cec and Irene met up again at at a school Christmas dance in 1958. Their first date was to the pictures in Bathgate and the couple were married in June 1962.

Tax office

After leaving school, Cec went to work with the Inland Revenue in Edinburgh while Irene worked in insurance.

In 1965, Cec was gripped by a sense of adventure and he joined the RAF. It was a rash decision and service life did not suit him. Cec lasted 13 weeks and the couple returned to Scotland.

After a spell working in Glasgow, Cec became a tax manager with an Edinburgh legal firm.

One of his colleagues Kevin Drummond who went on to become a QC and sheriff, saw potential in the Cec Findlay.

Legal exams

He persuaded him to study law and sit his Scottish Law Society exams. He passed and become a solicitor without going to university.

After a spell in with a Broxburn legal firm during which time he still practised accountancy, the couple were drawn north to Crieff.

They saw a newspaper advertisement for a post in a small country law practice and decided to try a change of life.

Relocation to Perthshire

Cec became a partner in the firm before branching out himself as a solicitor and accountant.

He gave up the legal side of the business when he turned 55 but kept working as an accountant until January this year.

Outside work, Cec was involved in the Logos youth club for many years as well as his voluntary positions with Hillcrest and Ochil Tower School, part of the Camphill community.

He was a member of Crieff Men’s Speakers’ Club, a past president of Crieff Choral Society, sang in the choir of Crieff Parish Church and had been a Round Table member in his younger years.

“It was his humanity and kindness that stood out. He was always helping someone,” said Irene. “He had a very strong faith and was not worried about dying. He felt he was going to better place. That’s how good his faith was.”

Cecil Findlay will be buried at Strowan Woodland Cemetery, Crieff.

