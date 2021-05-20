Auchterarder-born Sandy Downie, chemist and golf club captain, dies aged 83

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Auchterarder-born Alexander (Sandy) Downie, who went on to distinguish himself in business and sport in Elgin has died aged 83.

He owned DG Hughes chemist for many years before serving as vice-captain and then captain of Elgin Golf Club.

In his younger years, worked as a greenkeeper at Gleneagles and also caddied for American professionals who played there.

Sandy Downie was born in Auchterarder to Henry James Downie and his wife Anabella Hay.

His father was an optician and chemist in the town.

Education

Sandy began his primary school education in Auchterarder but, in the course of the war, his mother took him to live with her parents in her native Nairn.

After a spell at school in Nairn, he returned to Auchterarder and then undertook his secondary education at Perth Academy.

He was was a keen sportsman at the academy, with a particular fondness for football and golf.

University

Sandy then went to study at Glasgow University and graduated Bsc in chemstry. His contemporaries included future First Minister of Scotland, the late Donald Dewar.

During university holidays, he returned to his home in Auchterarder and worked at the golf courses at Gleneagles, caddying and tending the greens.

His first job was as a trainee chemist in Govan, Glasgow, and he remained in the city until the mid 1960s when he moved to manage the chemist shop, DH Hughes in Elgin.

Business ownership

In 1969, Sandy took ownership of the business and ran it until his retiral in 1989.

Sandy and his long-term partner Marjory, whom he married last year, spent an active retirement travelling, gardening and playing bridge.

In his younger days, Sandy had been a member of the Junior Chamber in Elgin and was an accomplished debater with the organisation.

Golf club captain

He served two years as vice-captain of Elgin Golf Club followed by his two-year term as club captain.

Mr Downie is survived by his wife Marjory, sister Ann, his children Alison and Gordon, grandchildren Caitlin, Tom, Alma, Angus and Sira, and great-grandchildren Joe, Oliver and James.

