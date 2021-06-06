Perth-born former soldier and teacher Charles Rennet dies aged 86

Charles Rennet, who was a sportsman, soldier, and a teacher has died aged 86.

The greater part of his career was spent teaching economics and business studies at Northfield Academy in Aberdeen.

As a young man, he made great sacrifices to secure the qualifications needed to teach.

Charles enrolled at St Andrews University as mature student and moved his family from Perth to live in a caravan in St Andrews for the three-year duration of his MA degree.

Sportsman

He was a table tennis blue at St Andrews and ran marathons in his 70s.

Charles Wells Rennet was born in Perth and educated at Caledonian Road School and Perth Academy, where he developed a passion for running.

He enlisted as a regular in The Black Watch around 1952/53 and served in Kenya during the Mau Mau uprising.

He also ran for the regiment and was placed in the top three in the British Army cross-country championships.

After a three-year spell with The Black Watch he returned to Perth and began work at the Royal Navy Aircraft Workshops at Almondbank.

Marriage

It was there he met his future wife, Fiona, during a table tennis game.

The couple married at St John’s Kirk, Perth, in 1960 and son Gordon, now a teacher at Dundee High School, was born in 1962.

Shortly after, the family moved into the caravan in St Andrews where they lived until Charles graduated in 1964/65.

After teaching training at Northern College, Dundee, the family moved to Cupar where Charles undertook a placement at Bell Baxter High School.

After spell back living in Perth, Charles took up his first permanent teaching post at Berwickshire High School, Duns.

He remained there for four years until taking up the economics and business post at Northfield Academy, Aberdeen, where he remained until his retiral in 1997.

Marathons

Gordon said: “In his younger years he had been a very good runner and I nagged him to give up smoking and get back to it.

“He did quit and we ran the 1980 Glasgow Marathon together when I was on sixth year at school.

“He was still running sub three-hour marathons into his 60s and ran well into his 70s. He was very fit.”

When he retired, Charles and Fiona moved to Tayport to be closer to Gordon and his family and continued to run, often at Tentsmuir.

The family’s announcement can be read here.