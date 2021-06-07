Dundee choir founder and entertainer Evelyn Petrie dies aged 89

Evelyn Petrie, one of the founder members of Stobswell Ladies FP choir and an accomplished singer who entertained residents at care homes around Dundee, has died aged 89.

She appeared in many concerts with the choir, including with tenor Kenneth McKellar. She was a church elder and also a member of the Trefoil Guild, supporting girl guiding in the city.

For many years until her retiral in 1992, Mrs Petrie worked at DC Thomson and took great satisfaction in her work with the People’s Friend Love Darg charitable appeal.

Stobswell

Evelyn Doig Adam was born in May 1932 to James and Margaret Adam in Morgan Street, Stobswell, Dundee, the youngest of three children after Ronald and Norman.

She was educated at Clepington primary school and Stobswell secondary school before enrolling in commercial college and training as a shorthand typist.

She began her working career with Jute Industries in Meadowside, a company which, at that time, had a global reach.

Mrs Petrie then joined the North of Scotland Hydro Electric Board in 1951 before moving back to the jute industry in 1957, working with both Thomas Duff and A&S Hendry.

The Palais

She met her future husband, John, at the Palais and the couple were married at Maryfield Church, Dundee, in September 1960. John went on to become an electrician at DC Thomson’s West Ward Works. Their son, Ross, was born in 1962 and daughter Jill two years later. John died in 2002.

The couple set up home in Erskine Street before a move to Fintry Road and then Mains Drive in 1971, followed by a move to Monifieth in the late 1980s.

During the early 1960s, Mrs Petrie had a spell working with Dundee Boiler Covering Company in Dundonald Street before joining DC Thomson.

Bank Street

Mrs Petrie was based first at the company’s Bank Street offices where she was a shorthand typist in many departments.

Her son, Ross, said the work she found most rewarding was with the People’s Friend Love Darg charity appeal.

After a short spell at the company’s Kingsway offices and printing plant, Mrs Petrie retired in 1992.

Mr and Mrs Petrie and their young children were foreign travellers at a time when most people holidayed in Scotland. They frequently went on camping holidays to Europe. In later years Mr and Mrs Petrie enjoyed cruises.

A life of faith

Mrs Petrie was an active member of the church all her life. This included Sunday school, before joining the church formally and later becoming an elder at Stobswell Church and then St Rule’s in Monifieth.

Her son Ross said: “Mum was not what I would simply call a church goer, she was a Christian in every sense of that word. She lived her life as a Christian, applying as best she could the principles that this had instilled in her.”

Mrs Petrie is survived by her children Ross and Jill, their spouses Patsy and Seamus and her grandchildren, Callum, Niamh and Orlagh.

