Cupar optician, sportsman and former councillor Grant McLeish dies aged 80

Cupar optician Grant McLeish, who represented the profession at national level has died aged 80.

Mr McLeish was a rugby player in his earlier years who went on to become a town councillor in Cupar.

He was also a past chairman of the Association of Optometrists and was awarded the freedom of the City of London.

Right to drive sheep

This gave him the right to shepherd up to four sheep across London Bridge, although he did not take up the offer.

Grant was born in 1940, the son of optician John McLeish and his wife Effie.

He was educated at Bell Baxter High School where he was a keen rugby player and later turned out for Howe of Fife.

After leaving school, he studied optometry in Glasgow, following in the footsteps of his father and uncle.

Dancing in Perth

He met his future wife Elizabeth, who came from Newburgh, at a dance in Perth and the couple married in 1964.

After a spell working in his father’s practice in Cupar, the couple moved to Whitehaven where daughter Elizabeth was born. A son, Ian, followed in 1968 when the family returned to Scotland.

He then became a partner in IM Gunn opticians, Cupar, which had three practices across Fife. The firm eventually became McLeish, McPhee and Laing.

London calling

During his career he served as both chairman and treasurer of the Association of Optometrists. These appointments meant that he had to make regular trips to London for meetings and he became something of an authority on air travel to and from Scotland.

Grant was elected to serve on Cupar Town Council in 1972 and was elected to the successor local authority, North East Fife District Council, becoming chairman of the recreation committee.

Umpire

Golf became his main sport in later life, but he also was in demand as an umpire when cricket matches took place between Round Table and Rotary. He displayed his musical talent by learning to play the organ at home.

Travel with Liz was another way of relaxing and gave them the opportunity to meet up with family members who had moved overseas.

Grant joined the Rotary Club of Cupar in 1978, served as chairman of several committees before becoming president in 1990-1991. Later he served as club secretary.

Photography

More recently, his association with Cupar Camera Club provided him with an outlet for his skills and creativity. He was a mentor to those seeking to improve their photography and relished the challenge when it came to club competitions.

His involvement in the camera club also led to his giving of his time to Castlehill Community Association in its efforts to find new premises for the camera club.

