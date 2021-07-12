David Galloway, former rector of St Andrews’ Madras College and author, dies aged 89

David Galloway, one of the Scottish authors of Latin textbooks that became standard across much of the western world has died aged 89.

Mr Galloway, who was rector at Madras College, St Andrews, for 12 years co-authored the Ecce Romani series in the 1970s.

The books was created by the Scottish Classics Group and became a fixture in classrooms across Scotland then the rest of the UK and the United States.

Between 1985 and 1997, Mr Galloway was rector at Madras after a long career a Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

Dux

He was born in Corstorphine, Edinburgh, in May, 1932 and was educated at Daniel Stewart College, where he was dux in 1950.

Between 1950 and 1954 David studied classics at Edinburgh University and graduated with an honours degree.

His National Service was spent with the 13th/18th Royal Hussars, a cavalry regiment that had become mechanised.

David was based in Germany where he was post corporal in charge of the regiment’s mail.

Cambridge University

In 1956 he began studying a further classics degree at Cambridge University and graduated in 1958.

After teacher training at Moray House, Edinburgh, his first teaching post was in classics at Arbroath High School.

In 1965 Mr Galloway gained promotion when he secured the position of principal teacher of classics at Bo’ness Academy in West Lothian.

He remained there until 1968 when he was appointed principal teacher of classics at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

It was there Mr Galloway met his future wife, Lesley, who also taught classics at the school.

Marriage

They were married at University Chapel, St Andrews, in 1972 by Mr Galloway’s uncle, also David Galloway, who was minister at Kinloss.

In 1972 Mr Galloway was appointed assistant rector at Bell Baxter in charge of fifth and sixth years. Five years later he was made depute rector of the school.

A further promotion took place in 1985 when Mr Galloway was appointed rector at Madras College, St Andrews, a school with 1800 pupils at the time. He retired in 1997.

Outside work, Mr and Mrs Galloway were keen ramblers. He had been chairman and walk secretary of St Andrews Ramblers before holding office with St Andrews, Fife and Tayside Ramblers.

You can read the family’s announcement here.