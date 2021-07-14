News / Perth & Kinross Fatal accident inquiry to be held after inmate dies in Perth Prison By Steven Rae July 14 2021, 4.02pm Updated: July 15 2021, 9.57am HMP Perth. An inmate has died at HMP Perth, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has confirmed. The man, named as 45-year-old James Russell Gorrie, died on Sunday July 11, with police notified about the incident. No further details about his death have been released by the SPS, with a fatal accident inquiry to be held at a later date. A spokeswoman for the SPS said: “James Russell Gorrie, 45, a prisoner from HMP Perth has died on July 11 2021. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]