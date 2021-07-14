Fatal accident inquiry to be held after inmate dies in Perth Prison

An inmate has died at HMP Perth, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has confirmed.

The man, named as 45-year-old James Russell Gorrie, died on Sunday July 11, with police notified about the incident.

No further details about his death have been released by the SPS, with a fatal accident inquiry to be held at a later date.

A spokeswoman for the SPS said: “James Russell Gorrie, 45, a prisoner from HMP Perth has died on July 11 2021.