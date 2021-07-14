Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

Perth’s Party at the Park cancelled again

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 14 2021, 9.19pm Updated: July 15 2021, 8.58am
Party at the Park has been cancelled for a second time.
Party at the Park has been cancelled for a second time.

Organisers of Perth’s Party at the Park have cancelled the event for a second time.

The inaugural Party at the Park was due to be held on the South Inch in summer 2020 before being cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers pushed it back to August 2021 to give it “the best possible chance” of going ahead.

But that plan has now been scrapped.

‘Disappointment and frustration’

A spokesman said it was with “huge disappointment and frustration” that the decision to cancel the event had been made.

He added: “Unfortunately, we were left with absolutely no alternative.”

He said customers are advised to visit the event’s official website for further information.

The three-day festival was expected to attract an audience of 18,000 with a further 1,000 staff, crew and artists.

It was initially scheduled for June 26 and 27 this year before being moved to August.

Thursday’s announcement comes after the latest Scottish Government Covid guidance was published.

Major changes coming into force from Monday, July 19, include:

Social distancing: Will reduce to one metre in all indoor public settings and outdoors

Outdoor gatherings: 15 people from 15 households will be permitted to meet outdoors without physical distancing.

Level 0 Scotland: The major Covid rule changes from July 19

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]