Perth’s Party at the Park cancelled again

Organisers of Perth’s Party at the Park have cancelled the event for a second time.

The inaugural Party at the Park was due to be held on the South Inch in summer 2020 before being cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers pushed it back to August 2021 to give it “the best possible chance” of going ahead.

But that plan has now been scrapped.

‘Disappointment and frustration’

A spokesman said it was with “huge disappointment and frustration” that the decision to cancel the event had been made.

He added: “Unfortunately, we were left with absolutely no alternative.”

He said customers are advised to visit the event’s official website for further information.

The three-day festival was expected to attract an audience of 18,000 with a further 1,000 staff, crew and artists.

It was initially scheduled for June 26 and 27 this year before being moved to August.

Thursday’s announcement comes after the latest Scottish Government Covid guidance was published.

Major changes coming into force from Monday, July 19, include:

Social distancing: Will reduce to one metre in all indoor public settings and outdoors

Outdoor gatherings: 15 people from 15 households will be permitted to meet outdoors without physical distancing.