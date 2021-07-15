Disappointment as Party at the Park cancellation ‘highlights continued uncertainty’

The cancellation of a Perth music festival has caused widespread disappointment among ticket-holders and the Perth community.

Organisers of the inaugural Party at the Park announced the cancellation with “disappointment and frustration” on Wednesday.

The three-day event was due to take place next month at the city centre’s South Inch and has been cancelled for the second time amid Covid-19 uncertainties.

But it has now been pushed back to August 2022 to give it “the best possible chance” of going ahead.

‘Blow’ to artists and local economy

Following the announcement, those who planned to attend expressed their sadness, with some also sharing their understanding of the situation.

Jillian Tyronney had been looking forward to attending this year’s festival.

She said: “It’s a shame it’s been cancelled, it’s a blow to the artists and perhaps the local economy too.

“But with Covid cases and hospitalisations rising, I think it’s for the best.

“I look forward to next year.”

Pete Wishart MP of Perth and North Perthshire said: “I am hugely disappointed that the organisers of Party in the Park have had to cancel the festival this year, but I totally understand their reasonings.

“I am determined to continue to work constructively to find a way for festival and event organisers to be able to get these sorts of events up and running as soon as they can.”

One Perth city centre councillor believes the cancellation highlights “continued uncertainty” amid the ongoing pandemic.

Scottish Conservative Chris Ahern said: “I have to say I am disappointed that they have taken the decision to cancel the event for a second year.

“It just goes to highlight the continued uncertainty about everything to do with our lives.

“Let’s hope that we get back to normality soon.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett of the same ward said: “Party at the Park’s frustration and disappointment are entirely justified.

“Party goers and the staff have been let down badly and Perth will miss out on a much-needed boost to the local tourism and hospitality sector.”

‘Festivals need accurate road maps’

The public also shared frustration at the Scottish Government following the cancellation, with some calling for “accurate road maps”.

Following the Party at the Park social media statement, one fan said: “The Scottish Government doesn’t understand or worse simply doesn’t care that festivals, large events and even weddings are things that need months of planning and need accurate road maps to allow them to forward plan.”

Another commented: “They don’t want us to go to a small festival in our local town with all our friends but they are more than happy for 67,500 of us to gather at a football stadium with complete strangers.”

In response to the concerns, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We understand the impact the pandemic is having on the events industry and we are doing all we can to allow events to take place while continuing to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place.

We know that music festivals and local authorities need guidance.” Scottish Government spokesperson

“Restrictions that are required to protect public health will not stay in place for a moment longer than absolutely necessary.

“We want event organisers to be able to plan future activity with confidence, but we must continue to move very carefully to ensure continued suppression of Covid-19.

“We know that music festivals and local authorities need guidance on what will be required when we move beyond Level 0 and we are working to make sure that guidance is available as soon as possible.

“The First Minister’s statement on 13 July confirmed that the size of events and stadia attendances will increase outdoors to 2, 000 seated and 1, 000 standing, and indoors to 400, whilst organisers can also apply to stage larger events.

“The next review of restrictions will be in the week before 9 August when we hope to be able to move beyond Level 0.”