Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

Small number of coronavirus cases confirmed at Tummel Valley Holiday Park in Perthshire

By Amie Flett
July 16 2021, 1.35pm Updated: July 16 2021, 1.37pm
No facilities at the holiday park have had to close as a result of the positive cases.
No facilities at the holiday park have had to close as a result of the positive cases.

A small number of coronavirus cases has been confirmed at Tummel Valley Holiday Park in Perthshire.

The exact number has not been confirmed – but those affected are said to be self-isolating.

A spokesman for Tummel Valley, located at Tummel Bridge, confirmed no facilities at the park have had to close as a result.

Tummel Valley Holiday Park
A spokesman for the holiday park that they are following government guidelines in relation to the small number of cases.

The park spokesman said: “Holidaymakers and local residents alike can rest assured that we are following all government guidelines and have industry-leading Covid procedures in place.

“As per government instruction, anyone testing positive for Covid needs to isolate, along with any close contacts.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesman said: “We are aware of a small number of positive cases at a holiday park near Pitlochry and are satisfied with the Covid controls in place.”

Scotland records highest number of Covid deaths since early March

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier