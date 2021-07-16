Small number of coronavirus cases confirmed at Tummel Valley Holiday Park in Perthshire

A small number of coronavirus cases has been confirmed at Tummel Valley Holiday Park in Perthshire.

The exact number has not been confirmed – but those affected are said to be self-isolating.

A spokesman for Tummel Valley, located at Tummel Bridge, confirmed no facilities at the park have had to close as a result.

The park spokesman said: “Holidaymakers and local residents alike can rest assured that we are following all government guidelines and have industry-leading Covid procedures in place.

“As per government instruction, anyone testing positive for Covid needs to isolate, along with any close contacts.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesman said: “We are aware of a small number of positive cases at a holiday park near Pitlochry and are satisfied with the Covid controls in place.”