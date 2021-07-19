Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Broxden Roundabout: Delays after fire crews tackle M90 car blaze

By Alasdair Clark
July 19 2021, 5.42pm Updated: July 19 2021, 5.55pm
Broxden Roundabout where a car fire was reported
Motorists were advised of delays on the M90 at Broxden Roundabout after fire crews responded to reports of a single car on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, which left both lanes closed near junction 10 for just under an hour.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road had fully reopened shortly after 5pm, but advised motorists that traffic was still moving slowly.

No casualties were reported as a result of the incident, which affected one car on Broxden Roundabout.

Fire crews had been called to the area shortly after 4.10pm, with reports of a vehicle on fire in a layby.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received report of a car on fire at Broxden Roundabout in Perth around 4.10pm on Monday, 19 July, 2021.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

Fire extinguished

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.12pm on Monday, July 19 to reports of a vehicle on fire at a layby near to the Broxden Roundabout, Perth.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting one car.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

