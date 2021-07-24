Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fife Normandy veteran’s possessions smash expectations to sell for £9,000 at auction

By Anita Diouri
July 24 2021, 7.00am Updated: July 24 2021, 8.27am
Jock Mathieson Normandy Auction
Auctioneer Nick Burns with Jock Mathieson's medals.

A Fife Normandy veteran’s possessions have sold for 30 times their original guide price after attracting international interest.

Items belonging to Royal Marine Jock Mathieson, of Cardenden, went for more than £9,000, far in excess of the anticipated £300 to £500.

Items of Jock Mathieson went on sale in Perth.

The lot included a 1942 Airborne Troop smock, medals and two green berets worn by Mr Mathieson, who served across Europe and in Africa during the Second World War.

They were sold by his nephew through marriage, who is fascinated by military history.

Local and international interest

According to Perth auctioneers Lindsay Burns & Co Auction House, the collection attracted significant interest from more than 50 people before going under the hammer. 

It was among 700 lots going under the hammer earlier this week and bids came in from across the UK and the Netherlands.

The eventual buyer was a UK-based phone bidder.

But auctioneer and valuer Nick Burns believes the Dutch interest may have been because it included a map of Rotterdam.

Mr Burns said: “There were more than 50 people interested in it so it was extremely popular.

Jock Mathieson’s items, including a map of Rotterdam.

“There were multiple phone bids and bids online.

“I think it was popular also because he was a Normandy veteran and there is the family connection.

“With all of the items included in the lot, it is almost like a little time capsule.”

He added: “We are delighted for the seller.”

Jock Mathieson

Jock Mathieson was a despatch rider during the war.

When not on the front lines in Normandy, he also painted a lot of the signs diverting traffic in the area.

The No. 48 (Royal Marine) Commando was formed on 1944 during the war and was a battalion-sized formation of the British Commandos.

Nick Burns with Jock Mathieson’s paratrooper jacket.

It served in North West Europe and took part in the Normandy landings and operations around Ostend and Antwerp in the Flanders region of Belgium and was disbanded after the war in January 1946.

On his return from the conflict, he did not often draw upon his more distressing experiences, instead speaking of the positive tales he had encountered.

Jock died in the 1990s when he was in his 80s.

