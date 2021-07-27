Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Perth & Kinross

Nine-year parking battle continues with dispute over Blairgowrie recreation centre plans

By Amie Flett
July 27 2021, 2.57pm Updated: July 27 2021, 2.59pm
James Reeves, 90, from Beeches Road, believes parking issues on his street will only get worse due to plans for the new recreation centre in Blairgowrie.
Blairgowrie residents who have faced years of parking woes fear plans for a new leisure centre will make their plight even worse.

Beeches Road resident James Reeves, 90, says he has been battling with Perth and Kinross Council for nine years over issues with parking outside his home.

He and a number of neighbours say staff from Blairgowrie High School, opposite their homes, park outside their properties when there are no spaces available in the school staff car park.

Mr Reeves has been complaining to the council since 2012 and has several letters from the council and Perthshire North MSP John Swinney that he has kept throughout their years of communication.

Mr Reeves, 90, with his letters of communication from the council and John Swinney about parking issues outside his home dated back to 2012. 
Now he and his neighbours think plans for a new recreation centre, to be built behind Blairgowrie High School, will cause even more problems.

The centre was originally planned to open in 2020 but has continuously been hit with delays.

The £24 million centre will include a swimming pool, an outside sports pitch and parking.

Mr Reeves, 90, on the grounds behind Blairgowrie High School where the new recreation centre is planned to be built.
Mr Reeves, who has lived on Beeches Road for more than 15 years, said: “It’s going to get worse, a lot worse.

“For all the cars that can’t get a space, they’ll be queuing up on the road for an easier way out and park here again.

“Nobody monitors it, nobody even comes and looks at it. The council don’t listen to us.”

Residents have had issues with parking on Beeches Road for over nine years.
One local resident, who asked not to be named, says parking is only a problem when the school is open.

He said: “The parking during school hours is atrocious.

“We’ve lived here for over 40 years but only noticed how bad it was a few years ago after I retired and was at home more.”

‘Really disgusted’

Another resident of the street says parking has been an issue for her since she moved in last year.

She said: “I’m really disgusted by the number of staff that park in our area when there is spaces in the park at the high school.

“I was heavily pregnant and I couldn’t get to my car.

“If there’s a tiny space they’ll squeeze themselves in so they can just cross the road and go to work.

A ‘historic’ issue

“I don’t have an issue with parents stopping for drop off and pick up, that’s fine.

“It’s the fact staff are parking from 8.20am until 5pm.

“It’s a historic thing. My neighbours have been trying for a long time to sort it but they still park there.”

Beeches Road residents are concerned that plans for the new Blairgowrie recreation centre will increase parking issues on their street.
Perth and Kinross Council‘s planning and development management committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss a pre-application notice for the new centre, ahead of a full application to come later.

If planning permission is approved, the centre will open in November 2023.

‘Problems for several years’

Bob Brawn, Scottish Conservative councillor for Blairgowrie and Glens, says he has been aware of parking issues in the area for some time.

He said: “Parking on Beeches Road around the high school and the Rec Centre has presented problems for several years and which continue to this day.

“I have written to the head teacher of the School asking if she can ensure that staff utilise all off-street parking before parking outside residents homes, which causes much frustration and anger.

“A possible solution would be to restrict parking to residents only but this too may present problems. I will ask the community council to see if they can gauge opinions on this.

Blairgowrie High School.
Councillor Bob Brawn has written to the head teacher of Blairgowrie High School to ensure staff use the school’s parking facilities.

“The new Rec Centre will be constructed behind the School and the old Centre demolished to increase on-site parking which hopefully will alleviate those problems.

“A pre-application notice will be put to the planning committee on Wednesday (July 28) which will give councillors the opportunity to raise any comments or concerns.

“Every effort will be made to avoid any traffic problems during construction but this a major project and I would ask residents to allow for any occasional difficulties.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been approached for comment.

