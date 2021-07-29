Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ewe wouldn’t believe it: Sheep causes rush hour disruption on M90 in Perthshire

By James Simpson
July 29 2021, 9.21am Updated: July 29 2021, 9.32am

Motorists faced travel disruption on Thursday morning after a sheep was spotted on the hard shoulder of the M90.

Traffic Scotland said the animal was forcing traffic to slow southbound near Glenfarg just after 8.15am.

The animal was quickly herded off the road, between junctions eight and nine, a short time later.

The road was clear by 8.30 but motorists had been warned of disruption.

Traffic Scotland

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “Sheep on the hard shoulder between junctions nine and eight southbound has moved on.

“All lanes running.

“Traffic is herding along nicely”.

