Drivers delayed after two-vehicle crash partially blocks A9 in Perthshire

An accident on the A9 north of Blair Atholl partially blocked the road on Monday afternoon.

The incident in Perthshire began at 2.40pm. Police and an ambulance attended the scene.

The road has since been cleared both ways.

Two-vehicle crash

The collision involved two vehicles and an ambulance was called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 1440 hours to attend a road traffic collision on the A9.

“We have dispatched one ambulance and a manager to the scene.”

Both the northbound and southbound lanes on the A9 were affected.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision which happened around 2.40pm today on the A9 near the junction at House of Bruar involving two vehicles.”