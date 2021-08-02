Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Outhouses near Taymouth Castle in Kenmore destroyed by fire

By Katy Scott
August 2 2021, 7.27pm Updated: August 2 2021, 7.29pm
Fire crews took three hours to tackle the blaze
A blaze has destroyed a large area containing several outhouses in Kenmore.

The fire service was called just after 7am on Sunday to attend the scene, however the blaze continued to burn for over three hours.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.15am on Sunday, August 1 to reports of a shed on fire near Taymouth Castle, Kenmore.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting garages and outbuildings.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

The fire was put out by 10.45am.

It involved garages and an outbuilding, covering an area of roughly 30 metres by 20 metres.

Three appliances were sent out to deal with the blaze, from Crieff, Killin and Pitlochry.

Four jets, two hoses, and one light portable hose was used to counter the flames.

