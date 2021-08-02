Outhouses near Taymouth Castle in Kenmore destroyed by fire

A blaze has destroyed a large area containing several outhouses in Kenmore.

The fire service was called just after 7am on Sunday to attend the scene, however the blaze continued to burn for over three hours.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.15am on Sunday, August 1 to reports of a shed on fire near Taymouth Castle, Kenmore.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting garages and outbuildings.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

The fire was put out by 10.45am.

It involved garages and an outbuilding, covering an area of roughly 30 metres by 20 metres.

Three appliances were sent out to deal with the blaze, from Crieff, Killin and Pitlochry.

Four jets, two hoses, and one light portable hose was used to counter the flames.