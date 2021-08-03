Teenager killed in crash on A9 near Birnam in Perthshire

A teenager has died after a crash on the A9 in Perthshire.

The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened at Birnam at around 4.50pm yesterday.

Two vehicles were involved – a blue Hyundai i10, which the woman was driving, and a grey Volkswagen Golf.

It led to a stretch of the A9 being closed for several hours while an investigation took place – with three vehicles initially thought to have been involved.

‘Our thoughts are with the friends and family’

Police constable Scott Power said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the woman who sadly lost her life.

“A full investigation into the cause of the crash is underway as it is vital that we piece together what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have seen the vehicles on the road shortly before to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from you if you have dashcam footage, you may have captured something that could assist our inquiries.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2469 of Monday August 2 2021.”