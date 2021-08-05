Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘The place has been gutted’: Owner of Kinross High Street flat looks on as large fire hits building

By Alasdair Clark and Neil Henderson
August 5 2021, 11.45am Updated: August 6 2021, 9.46am

Fire crews have tackled a large blaze in a top-floor flat on Kinross High Street.

Locals reported seeing smoke billowing from the three-storey property shortly after 10am on Thursday.

The owner of the flat, who did not want to be named, said he was in Edinburgh when he received the call informing him of the fire.

Visibly shaken as he watched on from behind the firefighters’ cordon, he said: “I only moved in three weeks ago so it’s bad.

Flat owner: ‘The place has been gutted’

“I haven’t been allowed into the building but I’ve been told the place has been gutted.

“Thankfully some things were saved but I’ve been told there’s extensive damage.”

Mandy Shepard, owner of Mandy’s Hairdresser’s – just yards from the where the fire broke out – said it was terrifying how quickly the blaze escalated.

She said: “I was cutting a client’s hair when I noticed people in the street stopping and pointing up.

“I looked out and was shocked to see a lot of smoke coming from the roof.

A height appliance was used to reach the top of the building.

“Within minutes the smoke turning to flames. It was terrifying to watch.

“The fire engines arrived very quickly and immediately firefighters set to work getting access to the building.

“They cordoned off the area and officers were sent up high to tackle the fire.

“I have to say they were all magnificent getting straight to work.

“All of the firefighters did an amazing job.”

Firefighters had access problems

It is unclear how the blaze started – but it is understood it broke out in the flat before spreading to the roof space.

Access to the apartment via a narrow spiral staircase is also understood to have hampered the situation for firefighters first to enter the scene.

As a result, a high-reach vehicle from Kirkcaldy was requested to get access to the roof.

Some of the cordons were eventually removed at around 1pm to allow for some local access as fire crews continued at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10.12am to reports of a property on fire at High Street, Kinross.

“Operations control mobilised three fire appliances and one height vehicle to a fire affecting a three storey building.

“There are no reported casualties and crews are still at the scene.”

Firefighters still at scene of large Fife recycling centre blaze

