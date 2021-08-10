Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Perth & Kinross

YMCA Tayside’s final plea for mentors to help vulnerable young women

By Anita Diouri
August 10 2021, 4.40pm Updated: August 10 2021, 5.50pm
YMCA Tayside Y's Girls
YMCA are looking for mentors for vulnerable girls.

YMCA Tayside has issued a final plea for mentors to support vulnerable girls in Perth and Kinross.

The organisation launched Y’s Girls earlier this year to help women and girls at risk of developing mental health issues.

The mentors would sign up for a year.

And it is still looking for around 10 people to get involved and provide positive role models.

The initiative aims to work with social workers, schools and local police to connect vulnerable girls aged nine to 14 with mentors from a range of different backgrounds.

Mentors meet with their mentees every week for a year to discuss any worries they may have, from personal relationships to education.

They also get involved in a range of activities within the community, with mentors having full support from YMCA.

A training day will take place on August 21 before mentors are paired with the young people, and further training such as mentor support nights are also held throughout the year.

Project coordinator Alyxs Dellaquaglia said: “Mentors and mentees might go to the park or the cinema, or they might use the YMCA premises if they want to do arts and crafts.

“So they will be doing community-based activities.

“They will get a budget each week and it will teach the mentees things like money management.”

‘We want to be as diverse as possible’

YMCA supports youngsters in Perth, Blairgowrie, Rattray, Crieff and Auchterarder, and hopes to expand to Dundee next year depending on funding availability.

It currently has mentors of all ages and hopes people of all backgrounds will apply to become a mentor for Y’s Girls.

Alyxs said: “We have mentors aged 18 to 70. We wouldn’t want anyone to be discouraged as everyone has something to offer.

“We want to be as diverse as possible.”

YMCA Tayside hopes it will provide support to youngsters amid a rise in mental health difficulties.

Chief Executive Jill McGrath said: “We are all too aware that mental health issues amongst children and young people are rising dramatically, and so the chance to offer that much needed time and support at such a critical stage is invaluable.

Chief Executive Jill McGrath.

“The additional pressures of the pandemic, coupled with consistent and damaging cuts to youth services over the last decade, have left many young people isolated and without essential support.

“Projects like Y’s Girls provide a much-needed bridge within our youth work, helping to reach vulnerable young women and girls in their time of need.”

