YMCA Tayside’s final plea for mentors to help vulnerable young women

YMCA Tayside has issued a final plea for mentors to support vulnerable girls in Perth and Kinross.

The organisation launched Y’s Girls earlier this year to help women and girls at risk of developing mental health issues.

And it is still looking for around 10 people to get involved and provide positive role models.

The initiative aims to work with social workers, schools and local police to connect vulnerable girls aged nine to 14 with mentors from a range of different backgrounds.

Mentors meet with their mentees every week for a year to discuss any worries they may have, from personal relationships to education.

They also get involved in a range of activities within the community, with mentors having full support from YMCA.

A training day will take place on August 21 before mentors are paired with the young people, and further training such as mentor support nights are also held throughout the year.

Project coordinator Alyxs Dellaquaglia said: “Mentors and mentees might go to the park or the cinema, or they might use the YMCA premises if they want to do arts and crafts.

“So they will be doing community-based activities.

“They will get a budget each week and it will teach the mentees things like money management.”

‘We want to be as diverse as possible’

YMCA supports youngsters in Perth, Blairgowrie, Rattray, Crieff and Auchterarder, and hopes to expand to Dundee next year depending on funding availability.

It currently has mentors of all ages and hopes people of all backgrounds will apply to become a mentor for Y’s Girls.

Alyxs said: “We have mentors aged 18 to 70. We wouldn’t want anyone to be discouraged as everyone has something to offer.

“We want to be as diverse as possible.”

YMCA Tayside hopes it will provide support to youngsters amid a rise in mental health difficulties.

Chief Executive Jill McGrath said: “We are all too aware that mental health issues amongst children and young people are rising dramatically, and so the chance to offer that much needed time and support at such a critical stage is invaluable.

“The additional pressures of the pandemic, coupled with consistent and damaging cuts to youth services over the last decade, have left many young people isolated and without essential support.

“Projects like Y’s Girls provide a much-needed bridge within our youth work, helping to reach vulnerable young women and girls in their time of need.”