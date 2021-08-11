Crieff foodbank and community garden’s free fruit and veg initiative an instant hit

A free fruit and veg initiative in Crieff has become a roaring success in its first week.

Crates of the food have been emptied each day since the drive began at Crieff Community Garden at the start of the month.

The “spur of the moment” initiative came when Tina McRorie of Crieff Community Foodbank and Catriona Smith from the garden teamed up to save excess fruit and vegetables going to waste.

Tina initially asked if the garden wanted the food for the compost bin but Catriona suggested trialling the free fruit stand to gauge levels of interest.

Crieff locals instantly loved the idea, with two dozen crates of fruit and veg having been saved from landfill in the first four days.

‘We have had an amazing response’

Plans for the initiative began when the foodbank noticed a surplus in fruit and vegetables.

The foodbank receives fruit and vegetables from the local Co-op but there was still some left over.

Catriona said: “The initiative to hand out free fruit and vegetables at Crieff Community Garden was really spur of the moment.

“We agreed to trial the stand, thinking if we don’t get much of a response, the veg is still saved from landfill and we’ll be able to compost it within the community garden.

“We started that night and in the first four days managed to hand out 24 crates worth of fruit and veg.

“We have had an amazing response – most of the produce is gone by lunch time each day.

“The crates are currently placed at the South End of the garden closest to the school.”

High praise

The stalls have attracted more locals to the Crieff Community Garden, with some going specifically for the fruit and veg.

They have already received high praise from people who have paid a visit.

Catriona and Tina now hope to continue their newfound partnership for as long as possible, and plan to build a shelter to hold the crates.

Catriona said: “Our fruit and veg stall has posed the question to some locals of where the community garden is.

“It has got people talking, and many people have ventured to the community garden for the first time because of it.

“They will hopefully return now they have seen all that the garden has to offer.

“We received an anonymous thank you letter left at the veg stall saying ‘Thank you for the free fruit. We enjoyed some strawberries and apricots in the community garden while the grandchildren invented some tales at your wonderful giant throne. What a remarkable effort the volunteers have made.’”

She added: “We are currently looking for materials to build a shelter and shelving for the crates so we are making a plea to anyone with an old small shed, old decking planks or scaffolding boards.

“The stall will continue as long as Crieff Co-op has a surplus and Crieff Food Bank are happy to share this with the garden.

“I’m sure it will be a long lasting partnership.”