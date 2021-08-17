Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Covid recovery: Perthshire venue slashes the cost of hall hire to help groups meet again

By Anita Diouri
August 17 2021, 7.00am Updated: August 17 2021, 9.34am
Robert Douglas Memorial Institute
Isobel McCallum officially reopened the RDM Institute.

Perthshire community groups are being offered bargain hall hire to aid post-Covid get togethers.

The Robert Douglas Memorial Institute (RDM) in Scone has slashed the cost of hiring a hall by a massive 25% as locals begin planning meetings and events.

Robert Douglas Memorial Institute
Vanessa Shand, Gaynor Hood, Karen Robertson, Julie Livingstone and Maudeen MacDougall at the RDM Institute.

The institute is widely regarded as a pillar of the Scone community and is a popular venue for wedding receptions and birthday parties, as well as local clubs and organisations.

It is also used as one of the town’s polling places.

As Covid restrictions continue to ease, members want to help clubs that may be struggling for funds.

Meanwhile, they’ve begun planning their own events, including celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

Institute finally open

Locals met at the Abbey Road premises for the first time in 17 months on Monday morning.

The hall has only been used once in that time – on polling day on May 6.

Robert Douglas Memorial Institute
Isobel McCallum officially reopened the RDM Institute on Monday.

Scone resident Isobel McCallum, who went to school at the halls before RDM Primary opened in 1936, had the honour of cutting a ribbon to welcome people back.

RDM Institute secretary Karen Donaldson said: “We realise that many groups and clubs are struggling for funds and if we can do something to help out then we are only too happy to do it.

“We are a charity and depend on hall hires to pay the bills to keep the facilities open for the community.

“Robert Douglas’s legacy was intended to improve the life of the residents of Scone and we stand by his wishes 92 years after his passing.

She added: “We are also forming a village committee to organise a community event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

“We have contacted all the local organisations in the village including the school and are looking to form a planning group for the Jubilee.”

Light Up Our Lives

During the pandemic, the RDM Institute was one Perth and Kinross organisation that brought the Light Up Our Lives initiative to its community.

Colourful displays and lights shone from residents’ windows in November last year to show support for the NHS and to bring light to the dark days of the pandemic.

Light Up events across Perth & Kinross.

Ms Donaldson said: “In these strange and sometimes difficult times, it is often the simplest of things that can bring a smile and indeed, bring a community together.

“This season of advent we cannot do everything we have done in the past, but we think it is important that this year we try and shine a little light into all our lives.”

Anyone who wishes to find out more about the RDM Institute can email the committee on contact@rdminstitute.co.uk

