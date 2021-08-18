Mental health: Mindspace now offering in-person courses as pandemic restrictions ease

A Perth mental health charity that switched to online support during the pandemic is again preparing face-to-face courses.

Mindspace used Zoom to ensure people still received the help they needed, despite the national lockdown.

And while the online counselling proved crucial as Covid turned life upside-down, the remote working was challenging for everyone involved.

However, staff say they have now reached a turning point and have announced two open days.

These will be followed by courses to learn more about the services on offer at the York Place premises.

The announcement comes as new figures reveal suicide rates in Perth and Kinross rose last year against the national trend.

While rates across Scotland have fallen for the first time in four years, Perth and Kinross recorded an increase from 16.45 suicides per 100,000 people, to 17.77.

It is hoped courses will make a difference by helping people understand and manage their mental health.

Mindspace does ‘wonderful work’

Among those who benefitted from online support was Violet Hari.

She said: “I have seen the wonderful work that Mindspace does.

“It is an amazing team of professionals who work together to help improve the lives of those who have mental health difficulties.

“Most of all it has created a safe environment for people to express themselves.”

Another participant, who asked to remain anonymous said: “The Covid-19 pandemic was such a shock. It is going on much longer than anyone thought it would.

“Any issues I had with Zoom were overcome so gave me the contact with others I missed and needed.

“I made new friends on Zoom but have now been able to meet some of them face-to-face and it is lovely.

“Although it has been a horrible time I feel much stronger than I expected and feel I have a new ‘joie de vie’ thanks to the support of my peers.”

A testing time for Mindspace staff

It was also a testing time for those offering the support and they are looking forward to seeing people face-to-face again.

Rachel Palmer, from Mindspace, said: “Zoom was a real test for me and, whilst I have got used to it, I am so excited to be planning face to face groups and thinking about seeing a whole person rather than a face in a box.

“Everyone can rest assured that we have all the adequate measures in place for your safe return.”

Rachel’s colleague Douglas Stewart said attendance numbers on Zoom were well down on previous in-person courses.

But he hopes the return to a more normal way of working will help.

“We have all found the previous year very challenging in different ways,” he said.

“However, we managed the change extremely well, taking into account the challenges of working from home when this was not our norm.

“We are now at a turning point where we can start to do face-to-face groups.”

What the in-person courses involve

Two in-person courses will begin on September 14: Sophrology and Taking Control.

Sophrology combines breathing, relaxation, gentle movement, meditation, and visualisation techniques to quieten the mind and ground a person in the present.

Meanwhile the Taking Control course uses principles from Acceptance and Commitment Therapy to understand and embrace thoughts and feelings.

Mental health professionals and organisations can learn more about services at an open day on August 24. A second open day will be open to members of the public on August 31.

The open days will give people the chance to learn more about the services Mindspace provides, the new courses that will be starting in September and how to take part.

Other courses covering topics such as sleep issues and mindfulness will also be available, taking place during the week, evenings and at weekends.

Some will still be available on Zoom to give participants the choice on how they access support.

Suicide rates fall in Scotland

While suicide rates in Scotland have fallen, the number of people taking their own lives in Perth and Kinross, Dundee, Angus and Fife has increased.

Fife saw its yearly rate increase from 12.05 in 2019 to 17.64 in 2020. A similar rise from 9.47 to 14.68 was also reported in Angus.

Meanwhile in Dundee, the figure rose from 22.1 in 2019 to 22.85 in 2020.

For further information on how to get involved with Mindspace, please email www.mindspacepk.com

If you are in crisis, you can contact your GP or NHS 24 on 111. You can also call the Samaritans on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit the Samaritans website for details of your nearest branch.