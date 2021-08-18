M90 near Friarton Bridge reopens after HGV tailgate is removed from road

The M90 near Friarton Bridge has reopened after a dropped HGV tailgate forced one of the southbound lanes to close on Wednesday morning.

Traffic Scotland said one of carriageways southbound near Friarton Bridge had been closed as work got underway to remove the tailgate from the road.

Police Scotland had been in attendance, with the Trunk Road Incident Support Service (TRISS) called remove it.

Motorists were advised that traffic “seemed to be coping” but Traffic Scotland warned drivers to take care on approach.

“The M90 at Friarton Bridge southbound is currently restricted due to a hazard on the carriageway, road users are advised to use caution on approach,” Traffic Scotland said.

In a later update less than an hour after it was first reported Traffic Scotland said the issue had been resolved and the road reopened.