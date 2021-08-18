A9 at Dalnaspidal reopens after early morning collision leaves man in hospital

One man has been hospitalised after a one-vehicle road collision in the early hours of Wednesday morning left the A9 near Dalnaspidal closed.

Traffic Scotland said a stretch of the A9 had been closed until shortly after 10:15am as emergency crews responded to reports of a collision.

The collision had involved only one vehicle which was towing another, Police Scotland confirmed.

Emergency workers had been called to the scene on the A9 near Dalnaspidal at around 7:15am on August 18.

Traffic Scotland advised that motorists find an alternative route with the road shut in both directions as a result of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the road would remain closed pending a recovery operation. The road was eventually able to reopen shortly before 10:30am.

UPDATE❗⌚08.22#A9 RTC S/B lane 2 remains closed at Dalnaspidal due to an RTC Lane 1 has reopened ✅ Police on scene Traffic is queuing on approach#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/3FfKWZqzYF — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 18, 2021

They explained: “Police were called to a road traffic collision on the A9 near Dalnaspidal around 7.15 this morning following a one vehicle crash, involving one towing another.

“One man is being taken to hospital and the road is currently closed in both directions pending recovery.”