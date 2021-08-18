Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

A9 at Dalnaspidal reopens after early morning collision leaves man in hospital

By Alasdair Clark
August 18 2021, 8.02am Updated: August 18 2021, 10.27am
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
The A9 near Dalnaspidal

One man has been hospitalised after a one-vehicle road collision in the early hours of Wednesday morning left the A9 near Dalnaspidal closed.

Traffic Scotland said a stretch of the A9 had been closed until shortly after 10:15am as emergency crews responded to reports of a collision.

The collision had involved only one vehicle which was towing another, Police Scotland confirmed.

Emergency workers had been called to the scene on the A9 near Dalnaspidal at around 7:15am on August 18.

Traffic Scotland advised that motorists find an alternative route with the road shut in both directions as a result of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the road would remain closed pending a recovery operation. The road was eventually able to reopen shortly before 10:30am.

They explained: “Police were called to a road traffic collision on the A9 near Dalnaspidal around 7.15 this morning following a one vehicle crash, involving one towing another.

“One man is being taken to hospital and the road is currently closed in both directions pending recovery.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]