Perth and Kinross flooding: Councillors agree action plans after ‘lessons learned’

Lessons have been learned after devastating floods left hundreds of Perth and Kinross homes under water last year.

Councillors say a comprehensive review of the response to the August 2020 deluge has resulted in an action plan to protect communities across the region.

An improved inspection and maintenance regime, awareness raising and better flood forecasting are among the measures pledged.

Burns and rivers will now be inspected more frequently to ensure they don’t become blocked.

And the flood gates at Perth’s South Inch will close during yellow weather warnings.

Additional measures to protect at risk homes will also continue.

A detailed action plan was presented to the environment and infrastructure committee on Wednesday.

Unprecedented downpours

Some 225 properties were hit by internal flooding, and even more were affected externally during last year’s downpours.

Five households had to be relocated into temporary accommodation as a result.

Head of environmental and consumer services Mark Butterworth said officers had looked at where the council could improve.

“I am sure everyone here today will recall the events of August 11 2020, when much of Scotland experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms resulting in widespread flooding,” he said.

“I can assure elected members that we have been working to support the community in reviewing our processes since day one, and this has been our primary focus.

“In circumstances such as this, I think it is human nature to hold organisations to account to look where we went wrong and where we can improve and this is absolutely what we have done.”

Flooding action plan

The report includes a number of specific action points, including:

Inspecting the Alyth Burn every three months and clearing it of any obstructions.

Checking and clearing smaller watercourses every six months.

More frequent routine inspections of the Dunning Burn.

CCTV surveys of culverted watercourses and the possibility of extra flood water storage in Forgandenny.

A flood protection scheme for South Kinross, where emergency clearance works will also be carried out on the Clash Burn.

The closure of gates at the South Inch when a yellow weather warning is in place.

A whole host of other actions were also agreed, including infrastructure upgrades and residents’ flood groups.

Lessons learned

Environment and infrastructure convener, Councillor Angus Forbes said lessons must be learned.

“As someone who lives in a house that’s affected by flooding, I really do sympathise with the people who were affected that night,” he said.

“There’s really nothing worse than watching your house being engulfed by water. I am confident that we have had a really good crack at the whip over this report.

“I’m confident that there are lessons to be learned.

“I’m also confident that actually in most cases that the procedures that were in place were followed.”

Vice-convener Kathleen Baird added: “I’d like to thank the officers for bringing this report today. It’s a very comprehensive report.

“I’m sure officers and every member of the community has learned lessons from the terrible experiences of last August.”