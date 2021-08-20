Perth Theatre and Concert Hall set to reopen with new programme

After a 17-month closure, Perth’s Theatre and Concert Hall will welcome back performers and spectators alike with a new programme.

The Perth Concert Hall and Theatre Plaza are set to finally reopen to audiences this autumn after being forced to close due to Covid.

Spectators will be able to enjoy a full programme of concerts, theatre and community activities including Perth’s family panto.

Opera

The fresh season begins with Scottish Opera’s staging of ‘Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutee’ on September 11 at Perth Concert Hall.

Other classical highlights will include the return of the Perth concert series with orchestras including BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Scottish Chamber Orchestra and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Theatre

The first show in the Perth Theatre will be the ‘Signalman’, running from September 25 until October 2 and starring Tom McGovern and directed by Ken Alexander.

Continuing the theatre season will be a production of Molière’s classic comedy ’Don Juan’ in October, followed by The National Theatre of Scotland’s ’The Enemy’, touring in November.

Throughout the festive season, Perth’s panto same Barrie Hunter will return as one half of the ugly sister double act in ‘Cinderella’.

Workshops

In-person workshops for young people and adults will begin in September with the return of ‘Perth Youth Theatre’,’ Glee’, ’Horsecross Voices’ and ’Let’s Dance’ in addition to specialist groups ’Dance for Parkinson’s’ and ’Vocal Chord’.

Workshops will also include The ’Saintees on Stage’ collaboration with St Johnstone FC, creating a production around the role of the club in the city with an in-person version of the sell-out ‘Teams Talks’ throughout autumn.

The first week of October will follow with ‘Fun Palaces’, an interactive festival of everyday creativity and skills.

Musical highlights

Musical highlights will include classic rock from Jethro Tull and Richard Thomson, and chart toppers Dr Hook starring Dennis Locorriere at the Perth Concert Hall.

Scottish favourites will include a long-awaited Del Amitri gig, a welcome return from Deacon Blue and the launch of Wet Wet Wet’s ’The Journey’ tour.

There’s classic folk from Andy Irvine and Paul Brady, soul and funk from The Average White Band and well-known country tunes from The Legends of American Country.

Adding to the list is ‘Beyond the Barricade’ and ’The Chicago Blues Brothers: A Night at the Movies’, entertaining with songs from the world of musical theatre.

Music lovers can expect intimate gigs from Scots folk acts Talisk and Kris Drever, local country, rock and soul band The New Madrids and energetic bluegrass from Southern Fried favourites Flats and Sharps.

Comedy

The comedy line-up features Gary Meikle, Katherine Ryan, Jimeoin, Janey Godley, Adam Kay and Daniel Sloss.

Astronaut Tim Peake shares spectacular stories about his space explorations and “the world’s greatest living explorer” Sir Ranulph Fiennes sheds fascinating light on some of his greatest adventures.

Christmas

The festive period at Perth Concert Hall will showcase Abbamania, ‘ A Fairytale of New York – Coming Home for Christmas’ and Phil Cunningham’s ’Christmas Songbook’.

Dunedin Consort will perform Handel’s powerful and atmospheric ’Messiah’ and Nicola Benedetti joins the Scottish Chamber Orchestra for an evening of enduring classics from the violin repertoire.

Many community groups including Perth Film Society, Perth Symphony Orchestra and Perth Choral Society are also preparing their return to the venues.

Nick Williams, chief executive of Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre said: “I know I speak for the whole team when I say that we are thrilled to be welcoming audiences back into the venues.

“We’ve achieved more than I ever thought possible in staying connected with our communities during the last 17 months, but nothing beats the shared energy and atmosphere of live performance.

“It’s been a long hard journey to get to this point, but we are looking forward to the future with a sense of positivity and excitement.

“We can’t wait to get back to entertaining and engaging the people of Perth.”

Covid measures

Some Covid measures will remain throughout the opening of Perth’s theatre and concert hall including masks, protective screens, hand sanitising and the offer of social distancing in some classical concerts and theatre shows for audience members with concerns around crowds.