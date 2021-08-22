Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021
News / Perth & Kinross

Growing concern for man, 47, missing from Blairgowrie as police launch appeal

By Alasdair Clark
August 22 2021, 3.59pm Updated: August 22 2021, 4.02pm
man missing from Blairgowrie
Graham was last seen at 11am

The family of a Blairgowrie man Graham Mustard are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare after he went missing on Sunday morning.

The 47-year-old went missing from Victoria Place in the Perthshire burgh on Sunday, August 22.

Police looking for him have issued a public appeal asking anyone who might have information about the disappearance to come forward.

Officers said there were growing concerns for Graham’s welfare after he was last seen at around 11am.

He is believed to have been driving a dark grey Ford C-Max car, registration SY15 UIJ when he went missing.

man missing from Blairgowrie
Graham’s family are concerned for his welfare

Loved ones described the missing man at 6ft, of stocky build with dark hair round the sides and bald on top.

He has a full beard and moustache, which is cut short, and wears glasses for reading and driving.

When last seen, he was wearing jeans and a black windbreaker style jacket with no hood.

Inspector Grace Ewing said: “Along with Graham’s family, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to please come forward.

“If you have any information or possible sightings of him or his vehicle, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 1670 of 22 August.”

