A9 crash near Dunkeld prompts traffic delays as woman taken to Ninewells Hospital

A woman has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after a crash on the A9 near Dunkeld led to significant delays this afternoon.

Motorists reported queuing for over an hour as emergency services responded to the incident on Sunday.

Police confirmed one woman had been taken to hospital as a result of the collision, thought the extent of her injuries were unknown.

A man has been reported for alleged road traffic offenses, they confirmed.

Motorists report delays after A9 crash near Dunkeld

Traffic Scotland advised motorists to find an alternative route after the A9 was closed southbound near Dunkeld at around 12:30pm.

Emergency crews had first been called to the scene at around 11:50am.

Pictures showed long tailbacks as a result of the crash, with one motorist taking to social media to say they had been queuing for over an hour.

Police Scotland said the road was fully reopened at around 2pm.

One woman taken to hospital

A force spokesperson said: “Around 11.50 am on Sunday, 22 August, 2021, police were called to a report of five road crash on the A9 near to Dunkeld.

“One woman has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. The road was reopened at 2pm.

“A man will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.”