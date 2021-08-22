Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
A9 crash near Dunkeld prompts traffic delays as woman taken to Ninewells Hospital

By Alasdair Clark
August 22 2021, 5.36pm Updated: August 22 2021, 6.25pm
A9 crash near Dunkeld
One woman has been taken to hospital. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

A woman has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after a crash on the A9 near Dunkeld led to significant delays this afternoon.

Motorists reported queuing for over an hour as emergency services responded to the incident on Sunday.

Police confirmed one woman had been taken to hospital as a result of the collision, thought the extent of her injuries were unknown.

A man has been reported for alleged road traffic offenses, they confirmed.

Motorists report delays after A9 crash near Dunkeld

Traffic Scotland advised motorists to find an alternative route after the A9 was closed southbound near Dunkeld at around 12:30pm.

Emergency crews had first been called to the scene at around 11:50am.

Pictures showed long tailbacks as a result of the crash, with one motorist taking to social media to say they had been queuing for over an hour.

Police Scotland said the road was fully reopened at around 2pm.

One woman taken to hospital

A force spokesperson said: “Around 11.50 am on Sunday, 22 August, 2021, police were called to a report of five road crash on the A9 near to Dunkeld.

“One woman has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. The road was reopened at 2pm.

“A man will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.”

