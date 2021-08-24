Rebecca Sivyer: Coupar Angus crash victim named as family pay tribute to ‘bubbly and happy’ mum

The heartbroken family of a mum who died in a Perthshire car crash say she had a “smile that lit up the room”.

Rebecca Sivyer, 23, was a passenger in a car that crashed on the A94 Coupar Angus to Forfar road, near Ardler.

It happened at around 5.15pm on Sunday.

The 29-year-old driver was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

Rebecca, who had an eight-year-old daughter, was “unconditionally loved” – according to family members speaking at their home in Perth.

‘Rebecca was bubbly, confident and happy’

Mum Wendy Ghekis said: “Rebecca was a very much loved daughter, sister and mum.

“She was bubbly, confident and always happy.

“She had a smile that lit up the room. She is going to be very sadly missed by all of us.”

Wendy says her family are keeping the driver of the car and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers in the hope that he makes a full recovery.

Wendy added: “We would like to ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“We need to be allowed to grieve.”

The blue Vauxhall Corsa that Rebecca was travelling in was heading eastbound when it left the road on Sunday afternoon.

Police Scotland is now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, of Tayside’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

Extensive inquiries by police

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2992 of August 22.

The crash site was just metres from Viewbank Farm, halfway between Coupar Angus and Meigle, and close to the back garden of a nearby cottage.