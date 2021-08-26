Best friend’s fundraising for ‘bubbly’ Rebecca Sivyer raises thousands in 48 hours

The best friend of Perth mum, Rebecca Sivyer, who died in a road crash at the weekend, has launched a fundraising effort to help her family.

After just 48 hours more than £3,000 has already been raised, nearing the £4,000 target.

Money raised from the crowdfunder, set up by Rebecca’s friend Danny Black, will go towards funeral costs, as well as supporting her eight -year-old daughter.

Rebecca, 23, died following a crash on the A94 between Coupar Angus and Forfar, near Ardler, on Sunday.

Emergency services were called at around 5.15pm after a car struck a tree but Rebecca, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old driver was rushed to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

Kind-hearted soul

Launching the Gofundme page Danny described Rebecca as the “most kind-hearted soul.”

Danny, from Perth, said: “Tragically on August 22 my best friend sadly passed away, leaving behind loads of friends, an amazing family and a beautiful daughter.

“I wanted to raise funds for any costs for funeral or even some money for [her daughter] to have when she’s is older.

“Rebecca was the most kind-hearted soul and I will never ever forget her.

“I hope you’re at peace you gorgeous girl.”

Dozens of tributes

Dozens of tributes have been paid to Rebecca, including from her mum Wendy Ghekis who said that her daughter’s smile could light up a room.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier earlier this week, Wendy said: “Rebecca was a very much loved daughter, sister and mum.

“She was bubbly, confident and always happy.

“She had a smile that lit up the room.

“She is going to be very sadly missed by all of us.”

Police appeal

The blue Vauxhall Corsa that Rebecca was travelling in was heading eastbound when it left the road on Sunday afternoon.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce, of Tayside’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2992 of August 22.