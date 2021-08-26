First stage of Almond Valley development approved by Perth and Kinross Council

Plans for the first phase of a 1,500-home development in Perth’s Almond Valley have been approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

A total of 340 homes, along with a centre containing commercial units, have been given the green light.

Savills, which submitted the plans on behalf of Almond Valley Limited and Stewart Milne Homes, says 85 of the properties will be affordable houses.

The developers also plan to build new leisure facilities with sports pitches, a changing pavilion, open space and play areas.

Past controversy over plans

The wider scheme has been described as an “important element” in Perth’s planned growth, but has not been without controversy.

In 2019, the masterplan was finally submitted to Perth and Kinross Council after a 20-year planning battle that included a public inquiry, and three separate rejections by the council in 2004, 2011 and 2016.

However despite those issues, Kenny Simpson – chairman of Methven and District Community Council – gave the plans his cautious approval in September 2019.

He said at the time: “It’s not as bad as I thought it would be.

“There’s lots of green space and a couple of football pitches, although they are on the land that floods.

“In theory, it looks OK. Unfortunately the park is across the river and there’s no bridge but that’s all they really could do with the land.”

The rest of the development could take up to 15 years to complete.

Decision is ‘really positive news’

Alastair Wood of Savills said: “The decision to grant this detailed consent is really positive news and is the result of a significant amount of work which has been undertaken with the local authority, key stakeholders and the community council over a long period of time to set out the details of the initial phase of development.

“We will continue to work with council officers, local residents and key stakeholders in order to deliver the best possible start to the Almond Valley neighbourhood.

“Almond Valley Ltd is intent on providing an attractive, design-led neighbourhood which takes account of the local landscape with a focus on open spaces and woodland and the creation of new foot and cycle paths.”