Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

First stage of Almond Valley development approved by Perth and Kinross Council

By Matteo Bell
August 26 2021, 5.00pm Updated: August 26 2021, 5.05pm
An artist's impression of how the development will look.
An artist's impression of how the development will look.

Plans for the first phase of a 1,500-home development in Perth’s Almond Valley have been approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

A total of 340 homes, along with a centre containing commercial units, have been given the green light.

Savills, which submitted the plans on behalf of Almond Valley Limited and Stewart Milne Homes, says 85 of the properties will be affordable houses.

The developers also plan to build new leisure facilities with sports pitches, a changing pavilion, open space and play areas.

Past controversy over plans

The wider scheme has been described as an “important element” in Perth’s planned growth, but has not been without controversy.

In 2019, the masterplan was finally submitted to Perth and Kinross Council after a 20-year planning battle that included a public inquiry, and three separate rejections by the council in 2004, 2011 and 2016.

However despite those issues, Kenny Simpson – chairman of Methven and District Community Council – gave the plans his cautious approval in September 2019.

He said at the time: “It’s not as bad as I thought it would be.

Kenny Simpson of Methven and District Community Council.

“There’s lots of green space and a couple of football pitches, although they are on the land that floods.

“In theory, it looks OK. Unfortunately the park is across the river and there’s no bridge but that’s all they really could do with the land.”

The rest of the development could take up to 15 years to complete.

Decision is ‘really positive news’

Alastair Wood of Savills said: “The decision to grant this detailed consent is really positive news and is the result of a significant amount of work which has been undertaken with the local authority, key stakeholders and the community council over a long period of time to set out the details of the initial phase of development.

“We will continue to work with council officers, local residents and key stakeholders in order to deliver the best possible start to the Almond Valley neighbourhood.

“Almond Valley Ltd is intent on providing an attractive, design-led neighbourhood which takes account of the local landscape with a focus on open spaces and woodland and the creation of new foot and cycle paths.”

Huntingtower Park: £9.2m housing development in Perth ‘will help tackle homelessness’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]