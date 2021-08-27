Bridge of Earn Institute: £30k of funding improves accessibility as it reopens

The Bridge of Earn Institute has reopened to locals and community groups – and has come back bigger and better.

Used by the community for numerous events such as Zumba classes and the Youth Choir, the Institute was forced to close to groups amid the Covid pandemic.

It opened last week and, thanks to £30,000 of funding from the Suez Community Fund, it is now more accessible to its users.

What are the changes?

Among the changes are automatic doors which have been installed to make access easier for people in a wheelchair or pushing a pram.

Meanwhile, new flooring has also been put down in the building.

Secretary of the Bridge of Earn Institute Anne McNaughton said: “Our grateful thanks go to former employee and local resident, the late Bruce Pirie, who alerted the committee to this fund and encouraged us to apply.

“This money has enabled the main doors to be replaced with automatic ones which allows access for disabled people, wheelchairs and prams and buggies.

“In addition this will help in reducing our carbon footprint and contribute to fire safety within the building.

“The Moncrieffe room within the building was completely refurbished providing a modern meeting and function space with a small kitchen and USB ports.

“New flooring has been installed in the Moncrieffe Room and foyer completing the refurbishment.”

She added: “We are grateful to all involved in this project and look forward to the facility being used again as we reopen slowly having been closed due to the Covid pandemic.”

Councillor Henry Anderson

But the Institute says there is still work to be done in the upcoming weeks and months.

Anne said: “We still have a long way to go especially following the death due to Covid of our friend and chair Councillor Henry Anderson. We are still missing him a lot.

“And the roof needs repairs to be completed so we are still fundraising.”

Anyone who wishes to get involved in fundraising for the Institute can email on secretary@bridgeofearninstitute.com