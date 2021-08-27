Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
News / Perth & Kinross

Bridge of Earn Institute: £30k of funding improves accessibility as it reopens

By Anita Diouri
August 27 2021, 7.00am Updated: August 27 2021, 9.37am
Bridge of Earn Institute
Rev Allan Wilson, Helen Jackson, Charles Haggart and Anne McNaughton.

The Bridge of Earn Institute has reopened to locals and community groups – and has come back bigger and better.

Bridge of Earn Institute
Rev Allan Wilson, Helen Jackson and Anne McNaughton.

Used by the community for numerous events such as Zumba classes and the Youth Choir, the Institute was forced to close to groups amid the Covid pandemic.

It opened last week and, thanks to £30,000 of funding from the Suez Community Fund, it is now more accessible to its users.

What are the changes?

Among the changes are automatic doors which have been installed to make access easier for people in a wheelchair or pushing a pram.

Meanwhile, new flooring has also been put down in the building.

Secretary of the Bridge of Earn Institute Anne McNaughton said: “Our grateful thanks go to former employee and local resident, the late Bruce Pirie, who alerted the committee to this fund and encouraged us to apply.

Bridge of Earn Institute
Bridge of Earn Institute.

“This money has enabled the main doors to be replaced with automatic ones which allows access for disabled people, wheelchairs and prams and buggies.

“In addition this will help in reducing our carbon footprint and contribute to fire safety within the building.

“The Moncrieffe room within the building was completely refurbished providing a modern meeting and function space with a small kitchen and USB ports.

“New flooring has been installed in the Moncrieffe Room and foyer completing the refurbishment.”

She added: “We are grateful to all involved in this project and look forward to the facility being used again as we reopen slowly having been closed due to the Covid pandemic.”

Councillor Henry Anderson

But the Institute says there is still work to be done in the upcoming weeks and months.

Anne said: “We still have a long way to go especially following the death due to Covid of our friend and chair Councillor Henry Anderson. We are still missing him a lot.

Bridge of Earn Institute
Sheena Annandale, Anne McNaughton, Clare Young and, Henry Anderson.

“And the roof needs repairs to be completed so we are still fundraising.”

Anyone who wishes to get involved in fundraising for the Institute can email on secretary@bridgeofearninstitute.com

