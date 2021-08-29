Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grieving husband to walk West Highland Way in memory of wife, 47, who died of Covid

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 29 2021, 9.00am
John Macdonald with his late wife Fiona.
A grieving Perthshire widower is set to tackle the West Highland Way in memory of his wife who died of Covid-19 last year.

Fiona Macdonald, 47, from Blairgowrie, died in April 2020, four weeks after being diagnosed with the virus.

She was fit and healthy before testing positive, with no underlying health conditions.

Fiona Macdonald.
Now her husband John, along with seven friends, is to walk the full 96 miles of the West Highland Way in five days to fundraise for the ICU team at Ninewells who cared for Fiona.

Cold symptoms

John, 55, said: “Tragically Fiona passed away last April.

“She was taken into hospital on March 18 via ambulance after collapsing at home having developed cold symptoms.

“She was given three Covid tests before one came back positive. The doctors were convinced she had the illness but the first tests came back negative.

“Sadly Fiona’s condition deteriorated and she developed blood clots that required surgery.

Fiona Macdonald.
“Following the surgery Fiona became more ill and we were called in to say our goodbyes four weeks after she was admitted to ICU.”

No underlying conditions

He added: “Fiona was a fit and healthy young woman with no underlying conditions.

“We are shocked and devastated at what happened.

“Fiona was loved by everyone she met.

“She was the most important part of our family and put being a mum and wife before anything else.”

Fiona was mum to Jacquelyne, 29, Lauren, 26, and Scott, 19.

Prior to her illness she was a pupil support assistant at Hill Primary School in Blairgowrie.

John with Jacquelyne, Scott and Lauren.

John said: “[It was] a job she loved and used her skills as a great mum to look after, love and teach all of the children she worked with.”

A crowdfunder for the walk has already raised more than £10,000, smashing an initial £1,000 target.

Fundraising in Fiona’s memory

John said that after her death his friends from 732 Alyth, St Ninian’s Masonic Lodge  suggested they could help him raise money for the unit in her memory.

He said: “We want to give something back as a thank you and hopefully make patients, staff and families lives a bit easier at their most challenging time.

“The ICU’s care of Fiona was outstanding.”

Members of the Masonic Lodge who will walk the West Highland Way with John.
Setting off from Milngavie on September 6, John will be accompanied on the walk by Sandy Tosh, James Adams, Mark Milne, Scott Cameron, Ewan Cameron, Paul Gemine and David Robertson.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fionamacdonald

