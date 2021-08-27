Sexual crime in Tayside and Fife rises by 45% as Covid restrictions ease

The number of sexual crimes recorded by police in Tayside and Fife has risen by 45% as coronavirus restrictions ease.

A total of 716 sexual crimes were reported to officers in the first three months of 2021/22 – up from 493 in the same period the previous year.

Fife saw the biggest rise at 83%.

Overall reported crime rose between April and June as Covid-19 rules relaxed, including violent and sexual crime, vandalism, and fraud.

You can use our interactive tool to see the rates of different crimes per 100,000 people where you live.

Dundee was the only area in Tayside and Fife not to see a rise in recorded rapes, with 15 reported so far this year – down 44% on 2020/21.

However, the total number of crimes of sexual violence in Dundee increased, similar to Fife, Perth and Kinross and Angus.

In Fife the number of sex crimes rose to 413 – including 72 reported rapes so far in 2021/22, up from 43 the previous year.

The Kingdom also saw sexual assaults rise from 49 to 110, an increase of 55%.

A total of 86 sexual crimes were reported in Perth and Kinross, up 14 from 2020.

This included nine crimes involving the taking, possession or distribution of indecent pictures of children, up from two the previous year.

Fives crimes involving sexual exposure were also recorded.

Sandy Brindley, CEO of Rape Crisis Scotland, says there is a worrying and significant increase in reported rapes.

‘More needs to be done to prevent rape’

She said: “It is always difficult to tell if higher levels of reporting are due to increased confidence in coming forward, or more rapes taking place.

“We would expect to see an increase in reports as lockdown restrictions ease however it is alarming that these figures are the highest for six years.

“It is clear that much more needs to be done both to prevent rape and to ensure that where it does happen survivors have access to justice.”

Drugs crimes in Dundee

The supply of drugs, which includes crimes such as production and possession with intent to supply, rose in Dundee from a recorded rate per 100,000 of 2.3 last year to 3.3.

This represented 49 recorded crimes in total.

This included nine crimes involving the production and manufacture of drugs and 40 cases related to the supply of drugs.

Housebreaking continues decline in Fife

Housebreaking and motor vehicle crime has continued to decline in Fife despite the relaxation of Covid-19 rules.

The total number of housebreaking incidents, including attempted break-ins, fell 13% year-on-year.

There were also eight fewer recorded motor vehicle offences reported in the kingdom.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, divisional commander for Fife said: “We will continue to work with partners to build on the success we have observed in reducing certain offences.”

Domestic violence rates fell across the board, with all local authorities reporting a drop in the number of cases reported.

Tayside divisional commander Phil Davison says the crime is under-reported and has urged people to come forward and report incidents when they occur.

The data from Police Scotland also shows how successful the force has been in solving crimes reported.

For the most serious crimes like murder, a 100% detection rate was reported between April and June, while crimes like vandalism had a detection rate of under 50% across Tayside and Fife.

In Angus, all 15 serious assaults were solved alongside two-thirds of domestic abuse cases.

Chief Superintendent Davison says his officers will police Tayside differently now most restrictions are gone.

He said: “As the restrictions continue to ease, it is to be expected that reported crimes will continue to rise as we enjoy more freedoms in comparison to last year.

“However, please be assured that officers and staff across Tayside are committed to working with our communities to deliver an effective public service and ensure that Tayside is a safe place to live, work and visit.”