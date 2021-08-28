Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Angus & The Mearns

Community champions: Celebrating the unsung heroes in Tayside and Fife

By Claire Warrender
August 28 2021, 8.00am
Community champion
We're looking for community champions.

Every community has its unsung hero.

They’re the people who go above and beyond to help others in their own neighbourhood.

Whether they’re out picking up litter in the rain, delivering shopping to elderly neighbours or cutting grass for everyone in their street, we think they should be celebrated.

And that’s exactly what we intend to do.

From next week, we will be featuring the community champions living in our midst in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire.

Every Monday, we’ll tell the story of a person who voluntarily goes over and above to help others.

We’ve spoken to men, women and children.

Some of them are well-known in their community but others work away quietly in the background.

Whatever they’re doing, they make a difference.

And we want to say thank-you with a certificate and a small token of appreciation.

Nominate your community champions

We’re also looking for help to identify community champions in our area.

Do you know someone who makes a difference?

If so, let us know by emailing community@thecourier.co.uk

And don’t forget to include the contact details of the person you’re nominating.

