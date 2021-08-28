Community champions: Celebrating the unsung heroes in Tayside and Fife

Every community has its unsung hero.

They’re the people who go above and beyond to help others in their own neighbourhood.

Whether they’re out picking up litter in the rain, delivering shopping to elderly neighbours or cutting grass for everyone in their street, we think they should be celebrated.

And that’s exactly what we intend to do.

From next week, we will be featuring the community champions living in our midst in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire.

Every Monday, we’ll tell the story of a person who voluntarily goes over and above to help others.

We’ve spoken to men, women and children.

Some of them are well-known in their community but others work away quietly in the background.

Whatever they’re doing, they make a difference.

And we want to say thank-you with a certificate and a small token of appreciation.

Nominate your community champions

We’re also looking for help to identify community champions in our area.

Do you know someone who makes a difference?

If so, let us know by emailing community@thecourier.co.uk

And don’t forget to include the contact details of the person you’re nominating.