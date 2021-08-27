Police investigating after a haul of motorbikes were stolen from addresses in Perthshire

Police are appealing for information after six motorbikes were stolen from addresses in Perthshire.

Officers believe two incidents in the local area this month are “linked” as they conducted their inquiries.

Three child’s motorbikes – Honda CR80, a Yamaha PW50 and a KTM 50 Pro Senior – were taken from a garage at a house in Perth Road, Blairgowrie.

The incident took place between 7pm on Tuesday 17 and 6:15am on Wednesday August 18.

Around five days after the theft a similar break-in had occurred at a garage in Main Road, Guildtown.

Three motorbikes – a black and orange KTM300 Enduro, a white Yamaha YZ250, and a black and red Gas Gas 300 – were taken between 10pm Monday 23 and 8:50am Tuesday August 24.

A spokesperson for the force added: “Given the similarity between the types of items stolen, along with the methods used to gain entry, we believe these incidents are linked.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0763 of 24th August.”