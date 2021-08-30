Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

‘I heard a massive thud then the ground shook’: Comrie hit by minor earthquake

By Matteo Bell
August 30 2021, 1.02pm Updated: August 30 2021, 4.11pm
The earthquake was felt in Comrie
The Perthshire village of Comrie has been hit by a small earthquake – with locals reporting they could feel the ground shaking below them.

The 1.6 magnitude quake happened just after 7pm on Sunday.

Those living in the area claim to have heard a “a massive thud” or “huge bang”, with some saying the quake caused the ground under them to move.

Posting on the Comrie Perthshire Facebook page, one woman who was on holiday in the village said: “We’re camping at Comrie Croft and heard a massive thud then the ground shook.”

Comrie Croft.
Another resident wrote: “I thought something had fallen upstairs.

“I’m in the kitchen and the glasses in the cabinet rattled.”

Others described it as being like a “heavy lorry” or a “big train” going past.

‘Weak to moderate shaking’

The British Geological Survey, which recorded the earthquake at 7.04pm, says it was “felt by a few residents in Comrie who all described ‘a weak to moderate shaking’.”

A spokesman said: “We have just heard back from our seismology team – there was an event last night just after 7pm.

“A few more details can be found on our website which has just been updated.”

History of the ‘Shaky Toun’

While the rumbling may have rattled some, earthquakes are nothing new for Perthshire’s ‘Shaky Toun’.

The village has been experiencing quakes for as long as records have existed, and just last year the town recorded a tremor with a magnitude of 2.2.

In fact, the area’s reputation as a hotspot of seismic shaking ended up turning it into the home of groundbreaking earthquake research in the 19th century.

Comrie's Earthquake House.
In 1869, a tremor observation centre, which soon became known as the earthquake house, was constructed in the area.

It is believed to be the smallest listed building in Europe and was restored in 1988 with modern equipment by the British Geological Survey.

