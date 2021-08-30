Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police probe after teenager’s wheelchair ‘hit by driver at Perth crossing’

By Steven Rae
August 30 2021, 1.51pm Updated: August 30 2021, 5.02pm
The crossing where the incident is said to have taken place.
Police have launched an investigation over claims a driver struck a teenager’s wheelchair on a busy Perth road.

The incident is said to have taken place on Dunkeld Road – near to Balhousie Primary School – at around 5pm on Sunday.

The 17-year-old boy’s mum, who declined to be named, claims the driver went through a red light at the crossing.

Motorised wheelchair damaged

The youngster was uninjured but the motorised wheelchair has been damaged.

The teen’s mum said: “He is OK. The police are reviewing the CCTV so hopefully, something comes of that.

“The passenger shouted out the window to ask if he was OK. My son said, ‘yeah’, because he was shocked, then they carried on driving.

“They didn’t stop to see if he or his wheelchair was OK.

Police investigating incident

“He didn’t get knocked out of the chair. He has an electric attachment and it hit that, luckily, or things could have been worse.”

The woman is hopeful that the driver can be tracked down to help pay for the damage – and be investigated for any potential offences.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of damage caused to a wheelchair at a pedestrian crossing on Dunkeld Road, Perth, which happened around 4.55pm on Sunday August 29.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”

