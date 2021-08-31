Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
M90 re-opens after crash restricts northbound lanes towards Perth

By Katy Scott
August 31 2021, 7.41pm Updated: August 31 2021, 10.09pm
m90 crash perth

A road crash on the M90 northbound blocked the slip road from the Friarton Bridge towards Perth.

Traffic Scotland reported the crash just after 7pm on Tuesday.

The Perthshire collision restricted northbound lanes towards the Broxden roundabout. Road users travelling on the M90 were advised to use caution on approach.

A diversion was set up onto the M90 southbound towards Bridge of Earn at 8pm.

The crash was cleared not long after 10pm.

Drivers can find updates on current incidents on the Traffic Scotland website or Twitter.

 

