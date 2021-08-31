M90 re-opens after crash restricts northbound lanes towards Perth

A road crash on the M90 northbound blocked the slip road from the Friarton Bridge towards Perth.

Traffic Scotland reported the crash just after 7pm on Tuesday.

The Perthshire collision restricted northbound lanes towards the Broxden roundabout. Road users travelling on the M90 were advised to use caution on approach.

A diversion was set up onto the M90 southbound towards Bridge of Earn at 8pm.

The crash was cleared not long after 10pm.

Drivers can find updates on current incidents on the Traffic Scotland website or Twitter.