£51,000 pledged for regeneration of fire-hit Crannog Centre

More than £50,000 has been pledged to support the recovery of the Scottish Crannog Centre after a devastating fire.

A blaze destroyed the iconic Iron Age dwelling at the start of June.

The fire accelerated plans to relocate the museum across Loch Tay to Dalerb.

Local businesses, residents and the government have all contributed to rebuilding the museum.

Now, Perth and Kinross Council has announced a £51,000 donation, to match a similar pledge made by the Scottish Government at the beginning of August.

Council leader Murray Lyle said he was delighted with the decision to provide further support for the visitor attraction.

He and Highland Perthshire councillor John Duff met with Crannog Centre bosses to hear more about the development.

Mr Lyle said: “These funds will help the Crannog Centre team take their vision for a new museum and Iron Age village on the other side of the loch to the next stage.

“I look forward to seeing their plans develop and come to fruition.”

‘New museum and Iron Age village’

Mr Duff, convener of the strategic policy and resources committee, was also pleased with the funding decision.

He said: “The director and staff worked tirelessly after the fire to get the Crannog Centre open again for business and have achieved wonders, despite the devastating blow of losing the reconstruction of the iconic Iron Age crannog.

“However, the appalling loss of the crannog has been the trigger to advance plans for the new centre at Dalerb across the water.”

He added: “I am pleased that the support of Perth and Kinross Council will help the board to take the next step towards making that happen.”

The tourist attraction re-opened to visitors just days after the fire, following a huge fundraising effort from locals.

A fundraiser pulled in nearly £12,000 in just 24 hours, eventually passing the £20,000 target a couple of hours later.