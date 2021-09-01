Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

£51,000 pledged for regeneration of fire-hit Crannog Centre

By Katy Scott
September 1 2021, 5.25pm Updated: September 1 2021, 6.03pm
crannog council pledge
From left: Councillor John Duff, Mike Benson (Crannog Centre director), council leader Murray Lyle and Nick Grant (Crannog Centre Trust chairman).

More than £50,000 has been pledged to support the recovery of the Scottish Crannog Centre after a devastating fire.

A blaze destroyed the iconic Iron Age dwelling at the start of June.

The fire accelerated plans to relocate the museum across Loch Tay to Dalerb.

Local businesses, residents and the government have all contributed to rebuilding the museum.

Now, Perth and Kinross Council has announced a £51,000 donation, to match a similar pledge made by the Scottish Government at the beginning of August.

crannog council pledge
The blaze in June devastated the star attraction of the historical centre.

Council leader Murray Lyle said he was delighted with the decision to provide further support for the visitor attraction.

He and Highland Perthshire councillor John Duff met with Crannog Centre bosses to hear more about the development.

Mr Lyle said: “These funds will help the Crannog Centre team take their vision for a new museum and Iron Age village on the other side of the loch to the next stage.

“I look forward to seeing their plans develop and come to fruition.”

‘New museum and Iron Age village’

Mr Duff, convener of the strategic policy and resources committee, was also pleased with the funding decision.

He said: “The director and staff worked tirelessly after the fire to get the Crannog Centre open again for business and have achieved wonders, despite the devastating blow of losing the reconstruction of the iconic Iron Age crannog.

“However, the appalling loss of the crannog has been the trigger to advance plans for the new centre at Dalerb across the water.”

crannog pledge
A mock-up of new Scottish Crannog Centre at Dalerb.

He added: “I am pleased that the support of Perth and Kinross Council will help the board to take the next step towards making that happen.”

The tourist attraction re-opened to visitors just days after the fire, following a huge fundraising effort from locals.

A fundraiser pulled in nearly £12,000 in just 24 hours, eventually passing the £20,000 target a couple of hours later.

Slower Perth trains could make tourists think twice about Stone of Destiny trips

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier