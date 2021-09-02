Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Perth & Kinross

Afghanistan: Fake callers knocking doors in Perth asking if locals have space for refugees

By Amie Flett
September 2 2021, 2.17pm Updated: September 2 2021, 2.18pm
Fake callers have been knocking doors in Perth, asking for space for Afghan refugees.
Fake callers are knocking on people’s doors in Perth and asking if they have a spare room to host Afghan refugees.

The incidents have been reported to Perth and Kinross Council and the police in the city’s North Muirton area.

Those involved claim to be from the local authority – but it is unclear what the motivation is for the visits.

In a series of tweets the council said: “We have received reports of individuals claiming to be from the council knocking on doors in the North Muirton area asking if residents have a spare room and be willing to house a refugee from Afghanistan.

“Please be advised that they are not working on behalf of the council.

“Accommodation in the private-rented sector has already been identified and funding is being provided by the Home Office to cover all of the costs of the relocation of Afghan families.”

It added: “We are engaging with a range of partners across the public, private and third sector as well as community groups and social enterprises to co-ordinate support for any families resettled into the Perth and Kinross area.

Offers of help from across Perthshire

“We’re receiving offers of support/donations from individuals and communities across Perth and Kinross which is appreciated.

“If you would like to help email MinoritiesHub@pkavs.org.uk for advice on the kind of donations needed for people who are being resettled in Perth and Kinross.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issue and working with partner agencies.

“If anyone has any concerns we would advise them to contact 101 and report the matter.”

Afghan refugees. Photo by Lenin Nolly/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.

On Tuesday, it was announced that six Afghan families or 10 individuals fleeing from the Taliban will be housed in Perth and Kinross.

It came after the UK Government appealed to councils to house people fleeing from Afghanistan.

It means that about 3,000 people and 600 families will be given refuge in the UK by the end of September.

