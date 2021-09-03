Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Perth & Kinross

Blooming marvellous: Alan Titchmarsh names Perthshire care home’s garden top of the crops

By Emma O'Neill
September 3 2021, 8.32am
Perth care home
Residents and staff at Balhousie Ruthven Towers care home in Auchterarder celebrate their win and “seal of approval” from Alan Titchmarsh. Supplied

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh has declared a Perthshire care home’s garden the best of the bunch.

The expert gave the Balhousie’s Ruthven Towers in Auchterarder the seal of approval for its “individuality, eye for colour and great spirit”.

Alan Titchmarsh
Alan Titchmarsh judged the competition. Supplied

And he named it the best garden among Balhousie’s 26 Scottish homes.

The accolade follows a huge revamp involving residents, staff and the community.

The 51-bedroom property, a former country house, received donations from relatives, locals and the church, including lupins and wild geraniums.

They encouraged bees by leaving some flowering weeds, and added an orchard and ‘Zen’ garden to its already extensive gardens.

Power washing the patio areas, painting fences and hanging baskets added to the transformation.

The group was rewarded with a £500 donation to the residents’ comfort funds, which pays for things such as activities and day trips.

Brought joy to everyone

Home Manager Kirsty Smith said: “It has been a lot of work but has brought and will continue to bring our residents a lot of happiness and joy.

“We’re thrilled to bits to win Balhousie in Bloom. To get the seal of approval of Alan Titchmarsh was just the cherry on the cake. It gave me goose bumps!”

Resident Victor Quirie, 92, grew up helping in the garden at his home in Dunblane.

He said: “It was lovely to get stuck in again with planting and to see it all take shape.

Perth care home gardening
Resident Sandy Clark toasts the home’s success. Supplied

“I’ve always followed Alan Titchmarsh so it’s very special to have him name Balhousie Ruthven Towers as the winner.”

Picking a winner

Alan Titchmarsh said his task had been a tough one.

And he also paid tribute to the challenges faced by Balhousie and other care operators these last 18 months.

“It has been very hard choosing an overall winner,” Alan said.

Perth care home gardening
Resident Victor Quirie, one of the main ‘Bloom’ gardeners, loved helping to plant. Supplied

“I am so impressed by the fact that each entry has understood the value of gardens, plants and flowers in playing their part to improve our lives, particularly during the recent challenging times which have tested us all.

“The overall winner demonstrated individuality, an eye for colour and great spirit.

“Congratulations to Balhousie Ruthven Towers for their tremendous improvement in providing surroundings that will lift the spirits of residents and visitors alike.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]