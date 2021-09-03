Blooming marvellous: Alan Titchmarsh names Perthshire care home’s garden top of the crops

TV gardener Alan Titchmarsh has declared a Perthshire care home’s garden the best of the bunch.

The expert gave the Balhousie’s Ruthven Towers in Auchterarder the seal of approval for its “individuality, eye for colour and great spirit”.

And he named it the best garden among Balhousie’s 26 Scottish homes.

The accolade follows a huge revamp involving residents, staff and the community.

The 51-bedroom property, a former country house, received donations from relatives, locals and the church, including lupins and wild geraniums.

They encouraged bees by leaving some flowering weeds, and added an orchard and ‘Zen’ garden to its already extensive gardens.

Power washing the patio areas, painting fences and hanging baskets added to the transformation.

The group was rewarded with a £500 donation to the residents’ comfort funds, which pays for things such as activities and day trips.

Brought joy to everyone

Home Manager Kirsty Smith said: “It has been a lot of work but has brought and will continue to bring our residents a lot of happiness and joy.

“We’re thrilled to bits to win Balhousie in Bloom. To get the seal of approval of Alan Titchmarsh was just the cherry on the cake. It gave me goose bumps!”

Resident Victor Quirie, 92, grew up helping in the garden at his home in Dunblane.

He said: “It was lovely to get stuck in again with planting and to see it all take shape.

“I’ve always followed Alan Titchmarsh so it’s very special to have him name Balhousie Ruthven Towers as the winner.”

Picking a winner

Alan Titchmarsh said his task had been a tough one.

And he also paid tribute to the challenges faced by Balhousie and other care operators these last 18 months.

“It has been very hard choosing an overall winner,” Alan said.

“I am so impressed by the fact that each entry has understood the value of gardens, plants and flowers in playing their part to improve our lives, particularly during the recent challenging times which have tested us all.

“The overall winner demonstrated individuality, an eye for colour and great spirit.

“Congratulations to Balhousie Ruthven Towers for their tremendous improvement in providing surroundings that will lift the spirits of residents and visitors alike.”