Perth Leisure Pool: New opening date revealed after year-long closure

A new date has been set for the reopening of Perth Leisure Pool – with hopes that it will be able to welcome visitors in time for the October school holidays.

Operator Live Active Leisure had intended to reopen the centre in August 2020 after more than five months of lockdown.

However, the Glasgow Road complex was forced to stay closed after storms caused severe flood damage.

Surveyors estimated that repairs would take 12 months to complete.

An update in July identified the end of September as a possible reopening date – but it has been confirmed an electrical issue means a further delay.

Bosses now say the venue will be able to reopen on Monday October 11 – as youngsters start the first of two weeks off school.

Paul Cromwell, CEO of Live Active Leisure said: “Work continues to progress with the reinstatement of Perth Leisure Pool.

“During the last two weeks the project team encountered an unforeseeable electrical issue.

“This has now been resolved and we would like to thank our principal contractor, SSE, and Perth and Kinross Council for their support and quick response in minimising the impact of this additional work.

Reopening of pool a ‘complex project’

“This issue has unfortunately delayed the projected reopening of the venue until Monday October 11.

“The reinstatement of Perth Leisure Pool remains an incredibly complex project, but please be assured that we continue to do everything we can to get the venue open as soon as possible.”

A further update is set to be provided next week.

Gordon Currie, president of Perth City Swim Club, said: “We are obviously very disappointed to hear the latest announcement as it is yet another setback for our swimmers.

“The positive we have to take from it is that it is only delayed a couple more weeks and hopefully this will be the final delay in the programme.

“It has obviously been a major project to bring the centre back to a working condition and we know Live Active Leisure have been working round the clock to put things right.

“Our swimmers are really looking forward to getting ‘home’ as it has been a really tough year for them to have no Perth Leisure Pool, on top of all the Covid-related restrictions.

“Fingers crossed for no more hold-ups and we can get everyone back to full training in Perth in time for our planned club championship in November.”