Resident’s protest forces builders to leave Kinross construction site in playpark row

An angry resident in a Kinross housing development staged a deckchair protest in a field to stop workers building a playpark.

Ruth Arrowsmith, who lives in a newbuild in the Lathro Meadows area, claimed to staff it would be illegal to build on the land because it is a nature reserve – and demanded they leave.

The confused contractors hired by Persimmon Homes eventually decided to call it a day on Tuesday when it became clear the determined resident was refusing to budge.

Both Perth and Kinross Council and Persimmon say the area is not a designated nature reserve and the playpark has to be built under planning conditions.

‘Half the street are up in arms’

The land in question is adjacent to properties that have recently been built and Ms Arrowsmith claims residents were given assurances it would remain untouched.

The 45-year-old said: “When I heard what they were doing, I said, ‘I don’t think so’.

“We all bought properties here on the clear understanding that there was never going to be anything built on here.

“The only thing put up was going to be trees and plants.

“It’s a woodland area for people to walk round, cycle, run or whatever else.

“It’s certainly not meant to have a massive big playground.

“Half the street are up in arms about it and there’s been no notification to any of us at all.”

Mum-of-two Ruth, who bought her home with her partner a year ago, claims this is the latest issue locals have had with Persimmon.

The company recently admitted liability for drainage issues which had caused raw sewage to overflow in the area.

Ruth added: “I am chronically ill and I don’t know how much longer I have left.

“All this happening is not helping me.”

Persimmon Homes North Scotland says the company is following planning stipulations.

A spokesperson said: “We are required under our planning consent from Perth and Kinross Council to install the play area in this specific location for the community to enjoy.

“We have reached out to the customer to discuss the situation and to reassure her that the ecological survey required in the planning process confirmed that the area is not a nature reserve.”

Persimmon ‘has permission for play area’

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We can confirm that Persimmon Homes has permission for construction of a play area as part of the Lathro Meadows development.

“The provision of the play area is a requirement of their planning permission for the site.

“A country park will also be created within the development – however, this is not and never has been classed as a nature reserve.”