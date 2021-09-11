Hunt for driver after possible hit-and-run involving two parked cars in Crieff

Police are searching for a driver after a “possible” hit-and-run crash that damaged two parked cars on Highland Road in Crieff.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information on the incident which happened in the Gilmerton area between 12.30pm and 2.45pm on Monday.

Police have said a Volva XC60 and a BMW 1 Series were damaged during the incident.

Appeal

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie, from Crieff Police Station, said: “We’re asking for anyone who was in the Highland Road area on Monday afternoon and saw how these cars were damaged to please come forward.

“If you have any information on the incident or any other vehicles involved, please call 101, quoting incident 1926 of 6 September. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”