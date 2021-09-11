Road users in Perthshire warned of bad fuel spillage on A912 near Bridge of Earn

Perth and Kinross council have warned motorists to drive with caution due to a bad diesel spill affecting the A912 Bridge of Earn to Beinn Inn areas.
Police were informed of the incident at around 9am on Saturday.
The council said in a tweet warning road users: “Police Scotland have reported a Severe Road Safety Issue in the A912 Bridge of Earn to Beinn Inn areas, this is due a bad fuel spillage, The wet roads and the diesel have made the roads treacherous.
Police Scotland have reported a Severe Road Safety Issue in the A912 Bridge of Earn to Beinn Inn areas, this is due a bad fuel spillage,
The wet roads and the diesel have made the roads treacherous.
Tayside Contracts are en-route to sand, meanwhile drive with care.
— Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) September 11, 2021
“Tayside Contracts are en-route to sand, meanwhile drive with care.”
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were made aware of the matter just after 9am this morning.
“The matter has been referred to the relevant authorities.”