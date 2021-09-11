Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth and Kinross Council and SEPA issue warning over ‘harmful’ blue-green algae in Loch Tay

By Steven Rae
September 11 2021, 5.09pm Updated: September 12 2021, 12.22pm
The algae has been spotted in Loch Tay.

Perth and Kinross Council has further warned people about the dangers of blue-green algae after an outbreak in Loch Tay.

The local authority tweeted saying there is an outbreak in the Kenmore and Acharn areas.

The warning said that SEPA alerted the council of the outbreak and for people to be aware of the health risks from the algae.

It comes after organisers of a swimming event planned for Loch Tay were forced to cancel because of an outbreak of toxic algae.

The blue-green algae – cyanobacteria – has been found on the loch – resulting in the cancellation of the Swim Loch Tay event planned for September 18.

Swimmers and others who have encountered the blooms have often developed skin rashes.

Blue-green algae at Loch Tay.

Blue-green algae has been particularly prevalent this year with blooms of the toxic bacteria being found in several  parts of Tayside and Fife.

The algae can be highly dangerous for humans and pets, especially dogs.

Blue-green algae is a naturally occurring bacteria that can grow in ponds, lakes and reservoirs.

Whilst we know it as blue-green algae, it’s not actually an algae but a bacteria known as cyanobacteria.

It thrives especially in still or slow-moving water, and whilst it can occur at any time of the year it’s most dangerous during warmer weather when the concentrations are higher.

Blue green algae at Clatto Reservoir in Dundee.

While no deaths or long-term illness amongst humans have been identified, exposure can cause severe illness.

Other effects listed by the NHS include eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea and pains in
muscles and joints. People can also have seizures.

A SEPA spokeswoman said: “Blooms of blue-green algae can develop during the warmer months and can be quite common at this time of year.

‘Harmful algal blooms’

“SEPA confirmed blue-green algae was present at this location and members of the public should follow advice provided by the local authority.

“Cases of blue-green algae can be reported via SEPA’s 24 hour Pollution Hotline.

“Reports can also be made via the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology ‘Bloomin Algae’ App.

“This provides a rapid and comprehensive picture of harmful algal blooms in your area and can help provide early warning to the public.”

