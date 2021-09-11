Police cordon off Perth street as woman rushed to Ninewells after serious assault

A woman was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning after a serious assault in Perth city centre.

The incident took place around 2.20am in the city’s South Street, near to the Alteration Boutique.

A woman was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the attack.

One person at the scene said there was a police response outside the shop in the street.

They said: “South Street was taped off and there was a police van, a couple of cops and forensics there as well, they looked to be working in a doorway.

“It seemed to be outside a shop on South Street, looked like something may have happened overnight.

“There was broken glass on the pavement.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 2.20am on Saturday September 11, we received a report of a serious assault on South Street in Perth.

“Officers attended and a 35-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment where she remains in a stable condition.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who may have been in the area and saw anything is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0532 of September 11.”