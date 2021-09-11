Perthshire: Popular Gloagburn Farm sunflower trail closes as traffic ‘too much to handle’

A sunflower trail at a Perthshire farm has had to close, after it became too popular.

Huge queues of traffic to Gloagburn Farm Shop meant that owners decided to close from Saturday.

The visitor attraction is located around five miles west of Perth city centre.

It allowed people to walk around sunflower fields, pick flowers and enjoy two walking trails, with activities along the way.

In a post on the shop’s Facebook page, bosses said: “Hey everyone, it is with regret that we will have to close our Sunflower Trail with immediate affect.

“We were totally overwhelmed around midday today with the sheer volume of people who arrived to visit.

“As you can see from the images having such a large volume of traffic on the local roads is simply too much to handle.

“We have to consider our responsibilities to our local community, neighbours and staff.

UPDATE – CLOSED🌻 The Gloagburn Sunflower Trail 🌻• Open 10-5 (Until 12th September, updates to follow)• Games to play• Access for Prams/Buggies • £5 per person • Under 12’s Free• Pick your own (1🌻£1 | 5🌻£4 | 10🌻£7) • Dress for the weather 🥾🌻Tag a friend to pick with🌻 Posted by Gloagburn Farm Shop on Friday, 3 September 2021

“We are totally blown away with how many of you have wanted to visit. The power of social media is incredible.

“We are sorry to those who had planned to visit tomorrow or next week and to those who came today that we had to turn away, we hope you can understand our reasons.

“Thanks very much to everyone who managed to visit and enjoy the sunflowers throughout the past few weeks.

“We have loved how much joy people have had from their walks in the sunflowers and pick your own at home.

“Needless to say our thinking caps with be on to make arrangements for next year that doesn’t leave anyone disappointed.

“Thanks from all at Gloagburn.”