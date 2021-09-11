Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perthshire: Popular Gloagburn Farm sunflower trail closes as traffic ‘too much to handle’

By Steven Rae
September 11 2021, 8.06pm
Traffic was queuing up today at the farm.
A sunflower trail at a Perthshire farm has had to close, after it became too popular.

Huge queues of traffic to Gloagburn Farm Shop meant that owners decided to close from Saturday.

The visitor attraction is located around five miles west of Perth city centre.

It allowed people to walk around sunflower fields, pick flowers and enjoy two walking trails, with activities along the way.

Queues of traffic at the farm today.

In a post on the shop’s Facebook page, bosses said: “Hey everyone, it is with regret that we will have to close our Sunflower Trail with immediate affect.

“We were totally overwhelmed around midday today with the sheer volume of people who arrived to visit.

“As you can see from the images having such a large volume of traffic on the local roads is simply too much to handle.

“We have to consider our responsibilities to our local community, neighbours and staff.

“We are totally blown away with how many of you have wanted to visit. The power of social media is incredible.

“We are sorry to those who had planned to visit tomorrow or next week and to those who came today that we had to turn away, we hope you can understand our reasons.

“Thanks very much to everyone who managed to visit and enjoy the sunflowers throughout the past few weeks.

Gloagburn Farm Shop.

“We have loved how much joy people have had from their walks in the sunflowers and pick your own at home.

“Needless to say our thinking caps with be on to make arrangements for next year that doesn’t leave anyone disappointed.

“Thanks from all at Gloagburn.”

